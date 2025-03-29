According to reports, Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola is on Brazil’s three-man ‘list’ of potential replacements for sacked Dorival Junior.

62-year-old Dorival was sacked on Friday night after only winning seven of his 16 matches in charge across all competitions since taking over in January 2024.

The final straw was Brazil’s embarrassing 4-1 loss to Argentina during the international break. This result leaves them fourth in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualification group.

On Friday evening, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed Dorival’s exit. He said: “Brazil have fired Dorival Junior following 4-1 defeat vs Argentina.

“He’s no longer the head coach as Brazil are now looking for new manager with immediate effect.”

Man City boss Guardiola has been heavily linked with a move into international football in recent years, with the Brazil job among his options.

Speaking last year, Guardiola admitted he “would like” to manage a national team.

“I would like to train a national team for a World Cup or a European Championship. I would like that,” Guardiola admitted.

“When I started in this I never thought about winning a league title or winning the Champions League.

“No. I thought, I have a job? OK. I would like to have the experience of living through a World Cup, or a Euro or a Copa America, or whatever it is. I would like that.”

Now, a report from Brazilian outlet UOL claims Guardiola is on the ‘list’ of potential replacements for Dorival, along with Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti and Al Hilal boss Jorge Jesus.

Regarding Brazil’s preferred choice, the report explains.