Manchester City will “bounce back whatever happens” and “stand strong” in League One amid concerns they face “expulsion” from the Premier League over their 115 FFP charges.

Frustrations over the lack of action over City’s charges, brought against them over a year ago, are growing on the back of the sanctions of other clubs.

Premier League ‘expulsion’

Everton had their initial 10-point deduction reduced to six on review and have another charge pending, Nottingham Forest were deducted four points earlier this month, while Leicester are waiting to learn their punishment.

City’s FFP breaches between 2009 and 2018 include allegations of failing to disclose financial renumerations to one of their managers, failing to provide accurate financial information and not complying with UEFA’s FFP rules.

The 52-page document detailing the findings and reasons for Nottingham Forest’s four-point deduction suggests City could face ‘expulsion’ from the Premier League for their more significant transgressions.

Premier League CEO Richard Masters has confirmed a date has been set for City’s hearing, but hasn’t divulged what that date is, though it’s widely believed to be in 2025.

According to Football Insider ‘the Premier League will begin hearings for Man City’s alleged profit and sustainability breaches this autumn’.

Man City will “bounce back whatever happens”

But a guilty verdict and possible demotion isn’t a concern for former striker Paulo Wanchope, who was part of the last City squad to have lost their Premier League status back in 2001.

He believes the Citizens will “bounce back” regardless of what happens and backs the fans to who “stood strong” before to do so again.

Speaking in an exclusive interview via LiveScore Bet, Wanchope said: “They will be able to bounce back whatever happens. The fanbase is very, very strong. That’s why they are doing so well right now I think, because they had tough times before and got through it.

“I remember them playing in Division One [now the Championship] and Division Two [now League One] but even throughout that, the fans stood strong and they are very special. They will be okay whatever happens but hopefully there won’t be any damaging sanctions anyway.”

