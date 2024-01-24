Man City breaches: FFP ‘final verdict’ timeline revealed with ‘hearing this year’ amid ‘relegation’ claim

According to reports, a ‘hearing’ into Manchester City’s 115 alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play rules is ‘scheduled’ for ‘this year’.

It was announced at the start of 2023 that Man City have been charged by the Premier League for over 100 alleged breaches of their financial rules between 2009 and 2018.

Not a lot of information has emerged about this situation over the past year it was always going to take a while for this complicated case to conclude.

In the meantime, Everton have been docked 10 points for a single breach and they – along with Nottingham Forest – are now at further risk of sanctions in the coming months.

After months of silence, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters revealed earlier this month that a “date has been set” for Man City‘s case.

“If any club, whether they are the current champions or otherwise, had been found in breach of the spending rules for year ’23, they would be in exactly the same position as Everton or Nottingham Forest,” Masters said.

“The volume and character of the charges laid before Man City, which I cannot talk about at all, are being heard in a completely different environment.

“There is a date set for that proceeding. Unfortunately, I can’t tell you when that is but that is progressing. I can’t give any details on Man City beyond saying a date has been set, I can’t tell you when that date is.”

A report from Football Insider has now revealed that ‘Man City can expect to learn the verdict of their alleged financial breaches in 2025’.

The report adds: ‘The hearing, held by an independent commission, is scheduled for later this year.

‘However, the final verdict, which will reveal the extent of any punishment, will not be announced for another year.’

FEATURE: Liverpool hit after losing replay, Man Utd punished for Antony – why each club will be docked points

Ex-Manchester City financial advisor – Stefan Borson – cannot see the Premier League champions being found guilty but he warned them that they would be “relegated” if the “charges are proven”.

“The scale is on a completely different level [to Everton and Nottingham Forest],” Borson said on talkSPORT.

“There can be no question that, if these charges are proven, this will end in at least relegation. There is the suggestion of conspiracy over, effectively, a ten-year period.

“If proven, this is super serious. Nobody would argue with that. City will say, I promise you, that this is an allegation of the most serious nature.

“It seems to me to be highly unlikely that the conduct is alleged has taken place over a ten-year period with the sorts of individuals that are involved in the club and in the companies that are involved.

“It will be a very big call for any court or tribunal to suggest that this number of people have been dishonest, and perjured themselves.

“That would be a massive call for, effectively, some KCs and maybe a former finance director of a football club, to make against not just Manchester City, but against numerous executives, against third party individuals, and against, of course, potentially senior members of foreign states.”