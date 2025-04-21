Man City have made an incredible offer to sign Barcelona midfielder Pedri ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Citizens have had a poor season by their standards with Pep Guardiola’s side currently fourth in the Premier League and in danger of not qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa are all breathing down their necks with Man City now facing a tricky home clash against the Villans on Tuesday.

Man City wasted no time in improving their squad in the January transfer window, after a terrible start to the season, with Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Juma Bah all joining Guardiola’s squad.

And the Citizens are set for another recruitment drive in the summer transfer window to plug all the gaps in the squad as they look to get back on top of the league next season.

Kevin de Bruyne announced his departure in an emotional farewell message on social media earlier this month and he will be one of the main players they will look to replace in the summer.

Although probably not a direct replacement for De Bruyne, Barcelona’s Pedri would add more quality to Guardiola’s midfield ahead of next campaign.

And Spanish website Fichajes have claimed that there is now a €200m (£171m) bid ‘on the table’ from Man City as Barcelona weigh up the ‘offer’.

It is claimed Man City have ‘given up’ on their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz and have decided to ‘change course’ to pursue Pedri.

The Citizens are ‘determined to break the market’ and the report adds: