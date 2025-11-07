Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has fired a ‘115 charges’ dig at a journalist after reportedly being ‘blocked’ from ‘entering Manchester City’s away end’.

This situation began as Carragher mingled with Borussia Dortmund supporters ahead of their Champions League group match against Manchester City at the Etihad on Wednesday night.

Carragher was at the game to provide coverage for CBS Sports and is known to have great admiration for Dortmund. Last year, he drank alcohol with their supporters and was in the ‘Yellow Wall’ for the club’s semi-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Liverpool legend was in a similarly celebratory mood this week, though a report from journalist Mike Keegan for The Daily Mail has claimed that he was ‘blocked from entering the Man City away end’ by the club and UEFA.

It is suggested that he was prevented from joining Dortmund’s supporters in the Etihad ‘amid concerns the move could prove incendiary’.

The report adds:

‘His interaction ended at the ground when a request to watch the game in the away end was swiftly turned down. While both UEFA and City declined to comment, it is understood each was quick to issue a rebuttal. ‘UEFA’s view was that the pundit’s media credentials did not stretch to him swapping the press area for the stands, while City believed the presence of a former Liverpool player in the away end and supporting the opposition would not have been the wisest move and could well have caused a problem.’

A few hours after this story went live, Carragher issued a response to Keegan on X. He tweeted: ‘Just trying to have a good time with the Dortmund fans Mike, it was no problem it wasn’t allowed.

‘Next time message me & I’ll tell you all you need to know, rather than Simon at Man City giving you a story. Probably explains why you’re so sympathetic around the 115 charges.’

Then on Friday morning, Keegan responded: ‘I already knew the facts, Jamie, but you clearly don’t.

‘Next time you’re covering a game at City you should probably apologise to Simon for wrongly accusing him of being the source on the story.’

Man City are still facing 115 charges for alleged breaches of the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play regulations.

During this prolonged process, Man City have insisted on their innocence, but if they are found guilty, they face a huge fine, points deduction, transfer ban and/or expulsion from the Premier League.

Man City’s FFP hearing concluded before the end of 2024, though a verdict is yet to be reached and there has been little word on when an outcome is expected.