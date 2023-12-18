Man City’s biggest challengers in Champions League named as Pep, Arsenal learn last-16 opponents

John Terry thinks Real Madrid and Jude Bellingham will beat Manchester City to the Champions League this season.

Chelsea legend John Terry has named Manchester City’s biggest challengers for their Champions League crown, and it’s not Arsenal.

City and Arsenal learned their last-16 opponents on Monday morning, with the former preparing to face FC Copenhagen.

Meanwhile, the Gunners were drawn against Portuguese giants FC Porto.

Both clubs are amongst the favourites to lift the trophy at Wembley in May, with Pep Guardiola’s side hoping to become only the second club to win the Champions League in successive campaigns.

The only side to manage that are Real Madrid, who won it three years in a row between 2016 and 2018.

Los Blancos are the most successful side in Europe having been crowned champions of the continent 14 times.

And it is Carlo Ancelotti’s side that former England and Chelsea defender Terry thinks will win the trophy that Manchester City currently hold.

“I think you have to look at Real Madrid,” Terry told UEFA draw host Pedro Pinto. “They’ve been fantastic for the last seven or eight years in the competition, and they’re always there [in the latter stages].

READ MORE: Manchester City storm ahead in Premier League first-half table

“I think Jude Bellingham’s been incredible as an individual. They have a fantastic manager, I worked alongside Carlo for many years at Chelsea and he’s a great man manager. The players love him, and he’s great tactically.

“I think they’ll go a long way.”

Ancelotti was Terry’s boss at Chelsea between 2009 and 2011, winning a league and cup double in their first year together.

Since leaving Stamford Bridge, the legendary manager has won Ligue 1, Bundesliga and La Liga once, two Copa del Reys and two Champions Leagues.

The 64-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and there have been reports that Madrid are lining up Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso as his replacement.

Alonso has also been linked with Liverpool with his Leverkusen contract running out the same year as Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Speaking earlier this month, former Reds winger Steve McManaman said he can see the Spaniard waiting for the Liverpool job.

“Real Madrid will cast their net wide and look at managers that play the right style of football, but I think Xabi at this moment in time is catching the eye more than anybody else,” McManaman said.

“He may personally want the Liverpool job and wait an extra year to see if that position becomes available. It all depends on how happy his ex-club’s are with their managers at this moment in time.

“Liverpool are incredibly happy with Jurgen Klopp and after speaking to people at Real Madrid, I know they’re very happy with Carlo despite the rumours. If anything, it’s probably Bayern Munich who are showing the most interest in Xabi.”

Premier League winners and losers: Dyche, Arsenal midfield praised as City, Liverpool criticised