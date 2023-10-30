Man City, Chelsea among five Prem clubs chasing classy Bundesliga midfielder in ‘red hot’ race

Manchester City and Chelsea are two of five Premier League clubs ‘keeping an eye’ on Bayer Leverkusen superstar Florian Wirtz, according to reports.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has been one of the German club’s top performers this season. He has made 13 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals and making eight assists.

Leverkusen currently sit top of the Bundesliga after winning eight and drawing one of their league matches so far, and Wirtz is undoubtedly one of their best players.

His latest performance in a 2-1 win over Freiburg was one of his best ever, with a brilliant goal and an assist that underlined just how important he has become to the side.

As previously reported by Football365, Pep Guardiola is a big admirer of Wirtz’s ‘technical ability and potential’ and would love to sign him for Man City.

It now seems, however, that the Cityzens are not alone in their pursuit of the Germany international.

As revealed by our friends at TEAMtalk, Chelsea are ‘one of the most interested clubs’ in signing Wirtz, with the attacker’s profile ‘fitting perfectly with the Blues vision.’

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola makes ‘monstrous dig’ at Man Utd board after Manchester derby

Mauricio Pochettino is thought to be a big fan of his versatility, as he can play as a centre-mid, number 10 or as a winger on either flank.

The report states that competition for Wirtz will be ‘red-hot,’ however, because at least four other teams are also keen on signing him.

“Man City are also among his key admirers in English football and the recruitment staff of the Treble winners have been hugely impressed with his progression in senior football,” TEAMtalk write.

“Newcastle United have also been ‘tracking the 20-year-old as part of their considerations around the next phase of their team build. Scouts from North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham have made checks on Wirtz, but their intent is unclear at this stage.”

It’s worth mentioning, however, that a deal in January is extremely unlikely and as a result, the Premier League quintet will have to wait until the end of the season to get their man.

Even then, Leverkusen certainly won’t let their star man leave on the cheap. Other outlets have claimed that the German side would only consider offers in excess of £85m for Wirtz. It will be interesting to see if anyone matches that valuation next summer.

DON’T MISS: Arteta now planning to sell ‘excellent’ Arsenal star in ‘surprise U-turn,’ with Chelsea on red alert