Chelsea travel to Manchester City for the fixture of the weekend. Including seven of Pep Guardiola’s squad, here is a combined XI of the two sides.

GK: Ederson (Manchester City)

Even without Robert Sanchez’s latest calamity, he never stood a chance here. Not against Ederson and not against Stefan Ortega, who Pep Guardiola might start against the Blues.

Ederson has been a brilliant player for Man City and has totally redefined the role of the goalkeeper with his ridiculous ball-playing ability.

RB: Reece James (Chelsea)

Injuries have become synonymous with poor Reece James, who spends far too much time on the sidelines for his, Chelsea‘s and England’s sake. When fully fit, he is one of the best right-backs in the world, with a wonderful combination of attacking and defensive prowess.

He might not be as technically gifted as Trent Alexander-Arnold but James is still better than most right-backs in that department.

Kyle Walker is leaving City so will not play on Saturday. His replacement will likely be young Rico Lewis, who is probably third in the right-back pecking order behind James and Malo Gusto.

CB: John Stones (Manchester City)

Stones is another player who has dealt with several injuries over the last two years. Again, when available and healthy, he is one of the best in his position.

Stones is back in contention to start due to Ruben Dias’ absence, though Guardiola could put faith in new signing Abdukodir Khusanov, who should be joined in the squad by fellow new boys Omar Marmoush and Vitor Reis.

CB: Manuel Akanji (Manchester City)

We have gone with Akanji over Chelsea’s Levi Colwill and Trevoh Chalobah, which you might disagree with and we will not fight you on it. All three are deserving of a place but simply put, Akanji is the better player.

LB: Marc Cucurella (Chelsea)

Man City tried to sign Cucurella from Brighton before Chelsea swooped in two and a half years ago. His first season at Stamford Bridge was rubbish but it was impossible to thrive in what was a joke of a team. Cucurella improved under Mauricio Pochettino in 2023/24 and went on to star for Spain at Euro 2024. That form has continued into the current campaign.

Cucurella was widely regarded as a big-money flop this time last year but he has improved so much and is now one of the best left-backs in the Premier League.

CM: Moises Caicedo (Chelsea)

Another player signed for a huge fee he is finally justifying, Caicedo is the most expensive player in Premier League history and had a shaky start following his £115million transfer from feeder club Brighton.

The Ecuadorian has been in world-class form this season, producing the same, if not better, string of performances as he did for the Seagulls under Graham Potter and Roberto De Zerbi.

Caicedo is much more assured on the ball, averaging 6.71 passes into the final third, 54.88 passes completed and 5.41 progressive passes per 90 in the Premier League this term, while his defensive numbers are equally impressive. He makes 1.48 interceptions, 1.57 clearances and 3.05 tackles per game, which is even more eye-catching when you consider Chelsea are a lot better under Maresca, thus dominating more matches.

CM: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

We all know the class of De Bruyne, who spent two years contracted to Chelsea before earning a permanent transfer to Wolfsburg in January 2014. It only took City 19 months to take him off the Germans for £55m, which left Paul Merson and his Sky Sports colleagues aghast at the time.

He has more than paid City back. What a player.

AM: Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Man City never used to make many mistakes in the transfer market but letting Cole Palmer go to Chelsea was clearly a big boo-boo on their part. The champions have been a little too willing to sell talented youngsters in recent years, with Palmer, Liam Delap and Romeo Lavia – now at Chelsea – going on to thrive elsewhere in the Premier League.

While they have chucked it with those three talents, they have got some silly fees for unknown youngsters who have gone on to do very little.

You take the good with the bad but the Palmer blunder is a huge one. He has been playing at a Ballon d’Or level since joining Chelsea for £35m. The 22-year-old has a ridiculous 39 goals and 21 assists in 69 matches for the Blues and his Transfermarkt market value has rocketed from €15million shortly before his move to €130million now.

Not only is he a wonderful footballer but Palmer is also really bloody likeable.

RW: Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Foden’s 2024/25 season has finally started. After no Premier League goals in his first 11 appearances, the England winger has six in six and five in his last three. That is the Player of the Season we loved watching last year.

If he can keep going, City have a great chance of not falling off the rails again.

LW: Omar Marmoush (Manchester City)

It is impossible to ignore 20 goals and 14 assists this season. Man City have shelled out £59m to sign Europe’s best finisher from Eintracht Frankfurt and he has trained this week and is available to play against Chelsea.

This is a signing that came too late and could have helped lessen the club’s recent crisis, because selling Julian Alvarez and not signing a replacement was quite silly.

Marmoush gets in ahead of Chelsea attackers Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, Jadon Sancho and Noni Madueke, as well as new team-mate Jack Grealish. Jeremy Doku is injured.

ST: Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

We know he has not been at his best recently but it’s still Erling Haaland and he’s ridiculous.