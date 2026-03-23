Man City star slammed for ‘insult in the pro game’ vs Arsenal with Pep tipped to ‘give him a little tap’

Former Premier League manager Alan Pardew has hit out at Man City attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki for his showboating in the Carabao Cup final.

Two goals from Nico O’Reilly sealed a fifth League Cup trophy for Pep Guardiola as they won the first major domestic silverware of the season.

Cherki, who has contributed nine goals and nine assists in 41 appearances for Man City this season, showed some impressive trickery midway through the second half when he brought the ball down on his chest and juggled it three times.

Ben White had seen enough and happily took a yellow card for wiping out the France international with the incident occuring after Man City had gone 2-0 up.

And Pardew criticised Man City star Cherki after the match against Arsenal with the 22-year-old’s act “an insult in the pro game” as Pep Guardiola was seen shaking his head.

Pardew told talkSPORT: “Cherki’s a bit naive, a bit young.

READ: Kepa Arrizabalaga EFL Cup final calamities ranked by disastrousness after latest loss with Arsenal

“Juggling with the ball like that, it’s an insult in the pro game. Pep was shaking his head.

“If you’re a pro footballer, that is a no-go.”

Cherki is the most nonchalant baller in football

pic.twitter.com/Ya6d9iUMwc — Danis (@DanisMCFC) March 22, 2026

When asked if it was as insulting as a player rounding the goalkeeper, dropping to his knees before heading the ball into the net, Pardew replied: “I think juggling the ball is actually worse. It’s just unnecessary. He didn’t need to do it.

“He was exuberant, he was having a really good game. He certainly had a game where all the little things we like about him, he was doing very, very well.

“I’m sure Pep will give him a little tap around the head and say, ‘Don’t do that again.’ That’s what I would have done.”

READ: 16 Conclusions on Manchester City beating bottling Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final

Man City boss Guardiola enjoyed the challenge of coming up against Arsenal and continues to enjoy winning silverware after a trophyless season in 2024/25.

Guardiola told reporters: “I still enjoy it. Today was a real challenge and nobody gives us anything.

“Today we saw ourselves and our level against the best team. We were what we are. That is the proof and challenge. That’s what we’re about.

“We don’t regret the challenge, sport is that. They are the best so far. Second half, I could not believe we could do that against Arsenal but we did it.”

For many of Man City’s players it was their first winners medal and Guardiola reckons it will give them the belief to go on and win more.

Guardiola added: “When we played first Carabao Cup here against Arsenal it was the same.

“For James [Trafford] it was the first final he played, [Abdukodir] Khusanov just a year here, Nico O’Reilly has impressed me in his first full season and Antoine [Semenyo] played his first final.

“There are many players who have had a first experience but that is good, that’s what we need. That tells us okay we can do it.

“Still we are much better than last season but not the team we should be. That requires time. Hopefully next season and the end of this season we can do it.”

READ NEXT: Arsenal waste historic opportunity as Man City comfortably win the Nico O’Reilly final