Man City ‘exploring’ surprise keeper reunion amid James Trafford to Tottenham reports

Man City are considering bringing a former youth keeper back to the club

Manchester City are reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing former academy goalkeeper Pierce Charles back to the club in a surprise deal, as speculation over James Trafford’s future grows.

The Manchester-born 20-year-old came through City’s academy before making the switch to Sheffield Wednesday at the age of just 16.

He has since developed at a rapid rate and is widely considered as one of the top keeping talents in the UK, while also becoming a full Northern Ireland international in the process. Indeed, he has now won 10 caps for his country and was given the nod for their World Cup play-off defeat to Italy last month.

Charles has remained with Wednesday during their recent financial turmoil, but with the club now facing League One football next season, interest in his services is intensifying, as per our friends over at TEAMtalk.

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TT insider Graeme Bailey reports that Premier League-bound Coventry City are ‘looking at Charles to replace loan keeper Carl Rushworth’, while Tottenham, Leeds, and Newcastle have all ‘monitored the Wednesday star closely’.

However, it’s stated that Man City have now ‘also entered the picture‘.

The report adds that City are ‘actively assessing their goalkeeping options ahead of the summer’, with ‘firm Tottenham target Trafford expected to move on’.

As a result, the Etihad outfit are looking to bring in a ‘high-quality deputy to compete with and support Gianluigi Donnarumma’, and feel that Charles can fill that role.

Indeed, City have been conducting ‘background checks on the player’s situation and development’ since he left his boyhood club.

It’s stated that Charles’ ‘familiarity with the club’, combined with his ‘rapid progress’, makes him an appealing option to work alongside Donnarumma going forward.

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However, it’s reported that Chelsea owners BlueCo are also one to keep an eye on as consider a move for Charles with a view to placing him at Strasbourg. Their plan is for the Owls star to replace Mike Penders – who is set to return to Chelsea this summer as their new No.1.

From Wednesday’s perspective, it makes so much sense to cash in on a player who will be available to leave on a free transfer in the summer of 2027, as they prepare for life in League One.