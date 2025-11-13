According to reports, Manchester City have chosen their ‘top target’ to replace head coach Pep Guardiola, who could leave the club next summer.

Guardiola has had a historic reign at the Etihad as he’s established himself as one of the greatest managers in Premier League history.

The respected Spanish boss has revolutionised English football during his time at the Etihad, winning the Premier League title for four years in a row and helping Man City lift the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Guardiola’s future at Man City was in doubt for the first few months of this campaign as he entered the final year of his contract at the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

It was initially suggested that an exit was likely, but he eventually decided to sign a two-year contract extension to commit himself to Man City until 2027.

Guardiola penned his latest deal as Man City experienced a severe decline in form last season, with the Premier League holders exiting the title race before the New Year.

He was tasked with overseeing a rebuild at the Etihad, as Man City have invested heavily in the transfer market in the last two transfer windows to build a new team.

Guardiola are still in the early stages of this process, but they have emerged as Arsenal’s main challengers for the Premier League title this season. This is largely due to Erling Haaland’s brilliance.

Despite extending his deal until 2027, a recent report from The Times has claimed that ‘some sources believe he will consider leaving’ next summer.

It is noted that ‘no final decision has been made’, but it is explained why an exit could be the ‘logical’ move.

The report adds:

‘A final decision has not been made — and Guardiola has always fulfilled his contracts — but those with knowledge of the situation admit that an exit at the culmination of his tenth season at the helm could be on the cards. ‘They believe that it would be a logical time to leave because the squad is settled, Guardiola has won everything there is to win and ten years is one heck of a shift, particularly for a man whose longest spell with one team before arriving in the UK amounted to four years with Barcelona’s first team.’

Now, a report from journalist Fraser Fletcher for our pals at TEAMtalk claims Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has been selected as Man City’s ‘top target’ to replace Guardiola.

The report explains: