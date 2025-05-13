Manchester City have reached a ‘verbal agreement’ with Bayer Leverkusen for the signing of Bayern Munich target Florian Wirtz, according to reports.

Despite fierce competition from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, Man City are continuing their pursuit of the German international.

Wirtz has impressed once again this season, even as Leverkusen failed to win a trophy, scoring 16 goals and providing 15 assists in 44 appearances across all competitions.

While the 22-year-old’s future remains uncertain, it is understood that a ‘verbal agreement outlining the framework’ of a potential transfer deal has already been established between the two clubs, according to Sky Sports.

City are well ‘aware’ of Leverkusen’s preference to sell Wirtz to them rather than Bayern.

This gives them an advantage in the ongoing negotiations, with the Premier League giants hoping to capitalise on Leverkusen’s willingness to avoid selling to a direct domestic rival.

However, Bayern are ‘pushing hard’ in their quest to land the German international.

The Bavarian club is reportedly putting in a strong push, believing they can persuade Wirtz to stay in the Bundesliga and join their ranks.

Despite the intense interest from both sides, Wirtz has not yet made a ‘final decision’ regarding his future.

The young attacking midfielder is still weighing his options, unsure whether to take the next step in his career with a move abroad to the Premier League or stay in Germany with Bayern.

The situation surrounding Wirtz has attracted significant attention, particularly due to the player’s rapid rise in the Bundesliga. His performances this season have solidified his reputation as one of Europe’s brightest playmakers.

City, under manager Pep Guardiola, have long admired Wirtz’s technical ability, vision, and creativity, which would add further depth to their already star-studded midfield.

The situation is likely to intensify in the coming weeks as Wirtz’s decision looms.

Should he choose City, it would represent a major coup for Guardiola’s side, while a move to Bayern would see him remain in his native Germany, where he would continue to develop at one of Europe’s most successful clubs.

Ultimately, Wirtz’s decision will shape the next chapter of his promising career, and his move could be one of the most significant transfers of the summer.

A recent report suggests Wirtz could cost around £125 million. If he joins City for that fee, he would be an excellent long-term replacement for Kevin De Bruyne.

