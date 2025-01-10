Manchester City are reportedly ‘closing in’ on three January signings after Pep Guardiola decided to ‘green light’ one transfer as their rebuild begins.

Man City have endured immense difficulties this season as their Premier League title hopes ended before the New Year amid a dire run of form.

Pep Guardiola‘s side have won two games in a row, but they are still 12 points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

In recent months, it’s become clear that most of Man City’s squad are either out of form, tired or just past it and a huge rebuild is required at the Etihad.

Speaking last month, Guardiola admitted his players have “asked” for signings in January as they “have to add some players”.

“If we can, we have to add players in January, definitely,” said Guardiola. “I think even the players asked ourselves … we are going to add some players?! Please!

“The winter (window) is not easy. We have to add some players but we have to bring players for the next three, four, five years – and that is not easy.”

Man City are not messing around this month as it’s emerged that they are ‘closing’ in on three signings.

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush – who has been linked with Liverpool – has emerged as a top target. He’s been one of the best players in the Bundesliga this term, grabbing 18 goals and 12 assists in his 24 appearances in all competitions.

Marmoush has been mooted as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, but German journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed that he has ‘agreed’ terms with Man City.

Plettenberg said: “Manchester City and Omar #Marmoush have reached a full verbal agreement! Personal terms are all agreed!

“The 25-y/o top striker wants to move to #MCFC immediately, where he is currently the number one target.

“#SGE have been informed. They expect the first offer from England by the weekend at the latest. Frankfurt is demanding €80m, as revealed today.”

Man City are also looking to add two centre-backs to their squad as they are targeting RC Lens’ Abdukodir Khusanov and Palmeiras’ Vitor Reis.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Man City are edging closer to signing the two defenders.

He said: “Manchester City are closing in on Abdukodir Khusanov deal! Pep Guardiola also gave his own green light.

“As exclusively revealed 10 days ago, he’s the main target and the agreement with RC Lens is at final stages now. Khusanov agreed personal terms as he wants the move.”

On Reis, he added: “Manchester City have agreed on personal terms with Vitor Reis and his agent, contract ready and green light from 18 yo centre back!

“Negotiations underway to close the deal with Palmeiras around €40m, progress being made fast to avoid more clubs bidding. Advancing fast.”