According to reports, Manchester City have ‘made progress’ as they look to complete a ‘record-breaking’ transfer during this summer’s window.

The 2024/25 campaign has been disappointing for Man City as their performances in the absence of Rodri have severely declined.

Most of Pep Guardiola‘s squad have looked spent or past it this season as they exited the Premier League title race around the New Year, but their form has improved as they have stabilised in recent months.

Man City face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final on Saturday afternoon and they are also well-placed to qualify for the Champions League ahead of a squad rebuild this summer.

City were comfortably Europe’s biggest spenders in January and this could also be the case this summer with signings required in various positions.

Guardiola and Co. are looking for midfield reinforcements as they need to reduce the average age of this department and add more energy.

AC Milan standout Tijjani Reijnders has emerged as a potential target and a report from Football Insider claims they have ‘made progress’ as they look to secure his services.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a breakout season for the Serie A giants as the versatile centre-midfielder has 15 goals and five assists this term in all competitions.

AC Milan can demand a significant fee for Reijnders as he is under contract until 2030, and the report from Football Insider suggests Man City are ‘closing in on a record-breaking deal’ with a new centre-midfielder a ‘top target’ for Guardiola.

Kaka is currently Real Madrid’s record sale following his £56m move to Real Madrid in 2009, but Reijnders’ proposed switch to Man City would ‘dwarf’ this fee as Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke claims he would cost “upwards of £70m.

“Obviously, Manchester City are trying to rebuild their squad,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“Reijnders has been on their shortlist for a while now. They looked at it in January, but the player was happy at Milan and Milan weren’t willing to let him go.

“AC Milan are going to miss out on qualification for the Champions League, it’s been a disappointing season for them.

“It’s going to take a big transfer fee to convince Milan to sell him. He signed a new contract until 2030 in March, so they’re in a good position to get a big fee.

“They’re demanding a record fee for a player to be sold by Milan to make that move to Man City.

“The biggest sale in Milan’s history was Kaka, who left for around £56million when he moved to Real Madrid a few years ago now. They’re holding out for probably upwards of £70million for Reijnders.

“He can play as a number eight, a box-to-box midfielder, or he can play in a double pivot as well. So it’s definitely something Pep Guardiola is looking to add to his team.”