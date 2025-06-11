Manchester City are reportedly close to an agreement to sign a Norwegian star, who was wanted by a number of rivals, in what will be a record transfer.

City have had a very busy time in the initial summer transfer window. Indeed, they have added four new players to their squad before the Club World Cup.

Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Marcus Bettinelli have all signed, and City don’t seem to be content with the players they have already signed.

According to David Ornstein, writing for The Athletic, Pep Guardiola’s side are closing in on a fifth summer deal. Indeed, the insider states City are close to an agreement with Rosenborg for Sverre Nypan.

The midfielder/striker – who scored eight goals and assisted seven in the 2024 Eliteserien – will move once player terms have been finalised, and become the record sale from the Norwegian league.

The exact fee he will be signed for is not known, but it’ll be north of €20million (£17m), and Nypan will go on a season-long loan.

Nypan was being pursued by a host of clubs, but is now looking likely to join City. Arsenal were among the clubs who wanted him previously, as were Aston Villa.

It was reported in April that Villa were set to win the race for Nypan, but City have now gotten into the lead.

The reasons City were not in the lead after Nypan’s recent tour of England, per City Report, were that it was proposed that he would go on loan to Girona, which was something he did not want to do.

As such, they began working on a new plan, and Nypan is seemingly in agreement about joining and heading on loan to another club. Indeed, he is positive about the current route, something which was not the case previously.

It’s believed each of City’s other summer signings will be included in the Club World Cup squad, but with Nypan yet to be a confirmed signing, and the 18-year-old going out on loan, he won’t be there.

