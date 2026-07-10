According to reports, Manchester City now have a ‘green light’ to land Chelsea and France star Malo Gusto, who could be their fourth summer signing.

Man City are preparing for life without beloved former boss Pep Guardiola, who ex-Chelsea chief Enzo Maresca has replaced.

And the Premier League side have been active in the transfer market and sit second in our ranking of Europe’s biggest spenders in Europe this summer.

Mathys Detourbet and Elliot Anderson were their first two additions, and they have now taken their spending to £140m by landing goalkeeper Pierce Charles from Sheffield Wednesday for around £3m.

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On his move to the Etihad, Charles said: “To be back at Manchester City is a very special and proud moment both for me and my family,” he said.

“I know first hand what a special club City is and I am so excited about looking to the future.

“City take the development of young players very seriously so I know that my loan to QPR will only help me grow and improve as a player too.

“I’ll now give everything I can for a successful season in the Championship before hopefully returning to Manchester a better goalkeeper.”

Malo Gusto could be Manchester City’s next signing

And Man City may now turn their attention to landing Gusto, who has emerged as a leading target to be their new right-back after he worked with Maresca at Chelsea.

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Now, Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke is reporting that Man City have been given the ‘green light’ by Gusto to sign him from Chelsea and he is now ‘moving closer’ to the Etihad because of his ‘relationship with Maresca’.

O’Rourke explained: “I think Gusto potentially could be lured away. Obviously, Chelsea have brought in a new right back in Palestra from Atalanta, and you’ve got Reece James also, so there is a lot of competition for places at Stamford Bridge.

“There is a mutual admiration between Gusto and Enzo Maresca. They’ve worked together before and I think Maresca is a big fan of Gusto. If Man City do firm up their interest, it might mean that he is open to making the move to the Etihad.”

However, there are issues to overcome if Man City are to sign Gusto, with a report from Fabrizio Romano earlier this month confirming that they have no intention of meeting Chelsea’s £75m asking price for the right-back.

Romano posted on X: “Man City like Malo Gusto with Enzo Maresca appreciating him but not planning to spend £75m as Chelsea value him at that price.

“If price doesn’t drop, City would explore different options.”

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