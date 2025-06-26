Pep Guardiola has been ‘dazzled’ into giving the ‘green light’ for the transfer of Juventus star Kenan Yildiz and the Manchester City chiefs have already made ‘concrete movements’ to sign him this summer.

New director of football Hugo Viana has already had a busy first summer with his hand on the transfer tiller, with Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki and Marcus Bettinelli all joining the club for a combined fee of around £110m.

But the Citizens aren’t done yet according to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, who claim they are the club ‘most determined’ to sign Yildiz, who’s emerged as one of the hottest young prospects in European football this season.

Juventus signed the 20-year-old on a free transfer from the Bayern academy in 2022 and having broken into the first team last season his displays have gone up a notch in a 2024/2025 season which isn’t over yet, with the Old Lady competing in the Club World Cup in the US this summer.

Juventus have already qualified for the last 16 thanks in large part to Yildiz, who followed up his goal in the 5-0 win over Al Ain with two goals and an assist in the 4-1 win over Wydad.

City and Guardiola will be given the opportunity to see what Yildiz can do first hand assuming the Turkey international features in their shootout to top Group G when they go head to head on Thursday.

The report claims Yildiz’s ‘ability to unbalance, his vision and maturity’ have already ‘dazzled’ Guardiola, who’s ‘given the green light to try to incorporate him into the squad’.

The report adds:

‘From the City board of directors, concrete movements have already been initiated to achieve its incorporation, and they will spare no effort to close the operation. The economic proposal that is handled reaches 90 million euros, a figure that reflects both the desire of the English club and the growing status of the footballer. Although Juventus has no intention of easily parting with one of its most valuable assets, financial pressure could end up tilting the balance.’

Guardiola said City “will have to suffer” against Juventus in the heat at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium, with the conditions disrupting the team’s rhythm and affecting who he selects.

If City beat Juve they will top Group G and avoid the winners of Group H, from which two of Real Madrid, Red Bull Salzburg and Al-Hilal will progress. Temperatures for the game may be above 30C and Guardiola was asked about the conditions.

“The heat is obvious. We cannot change it, right?” the manager said. “So it’s better to play like in the last stadium [which was indoors and air-conditioned], it was fantastic. I’m making the selection thinking about the second half because in these conditions we can’t play at our rhythm. But all the teams have to handle it, so it is what it is. For the next World Cup [in the US], people will know [about] it already, but we have to be ready to suffer. My advice to people is to bring water, hats and towels.”