Manchester City have finally confirmed the appointment of Enzo Maresca, and Chelsea have expressed their displeasure at their former boss.

On Monday afternoon, Man City confirmed the appointment of Maresca on a three-year contract.

It has been clear for months that Maresca will replace Pep Guardiola following his exit from the Etihad, but his appointment was delayed because Man City have been in talks with Chelsea over a compensation package.

Maresca parted Chelsea at the start of 2026 after butting heads with club chiefs, while they have intimated that he engineered an exit after being contacted by Man City.

And after Man City confirmed the appointment of Maresca, Chelsea hit out at their former boss and revealed details of his resignation in a stunning statement.

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Chelsea said in a statement on their website: ‘Chelsea FC appreciates the 2025/26 season was a hugely disappointing one for the Club and its supporters. A major contributing factor was the disruption caused as a result of changes that the Club was forced to make to the Head Coach position over the Christmas period. Due to recent developments, we consider that it is important to explain to our supporters what happened and why our former Head Coach left the Club on 1 January 2026.

Enzo Maresca ‘unexpectedly and abruptly resigned’ at Chelsea in December 2025

‘In Autumn last year, the Club was informed by our former Head Coach that there might be an opportunity for him to succeed Pep Guardiola at the end of the season. It became clear to us that it was his strong desire to succeed Guardiola and that he was fully committed to pursuing the opportunity, despite the fact he was under a long-term contract which he had no right to terminate.

‘In December 2025, our Head Coach unexpectedly and abruptly resigned from his position. Obviously, we felt let down as we believed that his head and heart were focused on another club and another opportunity, despite having just arrived at Chelsea the year before.

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‘No club wants to change its head coach midway through a season. However, in light of his decision not to continue fulfilling his responsibilities through to the end of the season, the Club was left with no choice but to protect our players, our supporters, and the Badge and accept his resignation.

‘In the circumstances and given the mutual respect between clubs, a confidential settlement has been reached with Manchester City, which includes the payment of compensation. A confidential settlement has also been reached with the former Head Coach under which he will pay compensation.

‘Looking forward to next season, in Xabi Alonso, we have a Manager who has an exceptional football mind and is a professional of the highest integrity. He has all the attributes to deliver the success the Club’s supporters deserve and expect.’

Shortly after this was posted, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed that Chelsea will receive £17m for Maresca’s move to Man City.

He said on X: ‘Chelsea have received £17m in compensation following Enzo Maresca’s Manchester City appointment. And Maresca has already agreed a separate settlement.

‘Maresca has publicly apologised following his Chelsea’s resignation, while Chelsea say they feel “let down” by the Italian’s departure since his “head and heart were focused on another club”.’

‘Maresca: “The decision was only mine. My resignation from Chelsea opened a path for me to join Manchester City, which is a club I knew very well. I am ecstatic that I have now joined Manchester City.

‘”I recognise that my departure from Chelsea in the middle of the season caused disruption for the club and I apologise for that. It was neither my intention nor my wish.”

‘Maresca was given permission to speak to Manchester City last year, but at the time Chelsea felt it would be with a view to continuing until the end of the season at the earliest.’

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