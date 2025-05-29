Manchester City have ‘made contact’ to start ‘initial talks’ for the signing of a French star departing Ligue 1 this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

City are happy to let elite midfielder Kevin De Bruyne leave the club this summer. The Belgian, who has won six Premier League titles at the Etihad, has suggested he’d have liked to have stayed, yet no contract offer was sent to him, so he’ll be leaving.

It represents something of a changing of the guard, as De Bruyne has been such a quality player for City for years, but they’re willing to go in a new direction.

Recently it was reported that City had identified Lyon’s Rayan Cherki as a potential replacement.

Romano reports that the attacking midfielder/winger is ‘top of the list’ at City, alongside Morgan Gibbs-White, who also operates in an advanced midfield role.

The transfer insider also states that City have now ‘made contact’ to start ‘initial talks’ for the signing of Cherki. The Frenchman was directly involved in 32 goals in all competitions this season, including 12 in as many Europa League games.

Lyon are allowing him to leave the club this summer, and at a reported fee of £20-25million, he seems a cheap asset for his returns this campaign.

Cherki is said to be ‘aware’ of interest from City, though it’s not revealed whether or not he’s open to a move to the Etihad.

Whether City look to sign both him and Gibbs-White remains to be seen, but both certainly remain on the radar at the moment.

But Pep Guardiola’s side could face competition from Arsenal for the Nottingham Forest man. Indeed, it’s reported the Gunners are eyeing him as a potential signing, knowing they can offer Champions League football.

City can of course also offer that, after finishing third in the Premier League this season, so what his preference would be right now remains to be seen.

MORE ON MAN CITY FROM F365:

👉 Romano names the six players ‘very busy’ Man City want to sign with ten set to leave

👉 Guardiola ‘offers’ £100m Man City star to Barcelona as he ‘speaks personally’ to Euro giants

👉 2024/25 Premier League Losers: Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, relegation farce and more

In any case, it is almost certain that City will sign somebody for the attacking midfield position, whether it is Cherki, Gibbs-White or somebody else.

There’s also heavy speculation over an exit for Jack Grealish in a similar area, after Guardiola gave him very little football this season and omitted him from the squad for the final Premier League game of the season.

READ MORE: Liverpool: Guardiola cost Man City deal for Florian Wirtz as two reasons for Reds transfer revealed