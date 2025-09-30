According to reports, Manchester City have finally ‘convinced’ a Real Madrid star to leave and join Pep Guardiola’s side in a ‘radical’ U-turn.

In the summer transfer window, Man City were among the biggest spending clubs in Europe, having invested around £180m on signings.

The Premier League also invested £180m in January as club chiefs sanctioned a major squad overhaul after ending 2024 in poor form to exit the Premier League title race before the New Year.

Despite this, it currently looks like Man City will trail Liverpool and Arsenal in the race for the Premier League title this season, with Pep Guardiola’s side sitting five points adrift of the leaders.

Therefore, Man City could re-enter the market for more signings in January, and a report in Spain claims they remain interested in Real Madrid star Rodrygo.

The Brazil international was heavily linked with Man City and other Premier League clubs in the summer as he fell in the pecking order at Real Madrid following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid’s reported 90 million euro asking price proved to be a stumbling block as Rodrygo missed out on an exit, though a move appears to be on the table in January.

This is because the report in Spain claims Guardiola has ‘convinced’ Rodrygo to leave Real Madrid as he has ‘radically’ changed his mind on a move to the Etihad.

The report adds:

‘Rodrygo has already made the decision to leave Madrid after six years, and the option of trying his luck and embarking on a Premier League challenge is very appealing to him. Guardiola also promises him that he will be a key player, valuing his incredible physical and technical abilities and his ability to score, especially in crucial moments. ‘However, the Sky Blues are still very clear that they won’t pay the 90 million euros that Florentino Pérez was demanding for Rodrygo until recently. So Madrid will have to lower their demand.’

Another report from the not-so-reliable outlet in Spain claims PSG are trying ‘to get revenge’ after losing Mbappe to Real Madrid and have ‘wreaked havoc’ with a ‘betrayal proposal’ for Vinicius Junior.

The report claims: