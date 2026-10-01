It has been suggested that Manchester City face a ‘criminal investigation’ over an alleged failure to pay a tax bill related to Roberto Mancini’s contract.

Man City are in hot water after it was confirmed this week that they were found guilty on almost all their FFP charges.

The Premier League side are to appeal the initial verdict, but they face punishments ranging from a fine to being stripped of their Premier League titles if they cannot clear their name.

The published verdict was incredibly damning, with Man City accused of producing ‘sham’ deals to hide around £900m in extra revenue.

Several high-profile individuals have been caught in the crossfire by the FFP guilty verdict, including former Man City boss Mancini.

READ: Man City’s ‘irrefutable evidence’ disclosed as ‘sham’ and Sheikh Mansour key to doomed appeal



Man City are said to have given Mancini a double contract when he was manager to hide a large portion of his salary, and he did not do the best job of defending his former club when he was asked about the situation this week.

Mancini said: “It’s not a problem that concerns me.

“Anyhow, it’s not something new, because every four or five years this comes up. Manchester City is not guilty and the fact of having a double contract isn’t my problem but theirs, probably.”

Man City face ‘criminal investigation’ over alleged unpaid tax bill

Now, it has emerged that Man City could be penalised after being accused of missing payments totalling £12m in relation to Mancini’s contract.

The Tax Policy Associates have claimed that Man City may have ‘cheated the HMRC out of £12m’, with the potential punishments said to be a ‘much larger tax bill and a criminal investigation’.

READ MORE: Manchester City have just ‘been singled out’ – Man Utd, Barca and Milan should be sweating too



With interest to be added, it is claimed that the tax bill would now stand at £23-24m.

On a possible criminal investigation, the report explains:

‘We should add that we are not suggesting that any specific individuals at Manchester City, or indeed Mr Mancini, committed an offence. ‘We are saying that there appear to be good grounds for a criminal investigation of the circumstances under which a sham arrangement was put in place and tax was not paid when it should have been.’

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