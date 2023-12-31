Pundit names three Premier League clubs City outcast Phillips would suit – ‘I’d take him at Arsenal’

Former Premier League striker and Arsenal fan Darren Bent thinks Kalvin Phillips would be a good signing for the Gunners.

Phillips is expected to leave Manchester City in January as he fights to be included in the England squad for the European Championships at the end of the season.

After shining for Leeds United and the Three Lions, the 28-year-old was bought by the Cityzens ahead of the 2022/23 campaign but he has found minutes very hard to come by.

At the very least, he was expected to fill in whenever Rodri is unavailable, but Pep Guardiola has preferred to play other players out of position, such as full-back Rico Lewis and centre-backs John Stones and Manuel Akanji.

Despite Phillips’ inability to impress at the Etihad, Bent insists he would be a good signing for Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

“Listen, I would take him at Arsenal,” Bent said on talkSPORT. “I think you would take him at United. I think he is a good player.”

Gossip: Juventus refuse to sign Man City outcast with Spurs set to battle Liverpool for winger signing

Bent added that he would also be a solid addition for Newcastle United with Sandro Tonali suspended until next August and several midfield players out injured.

“I think Kalvin Phillips would be a good signing for Newcastle,” he said. “They need it, the injuries they have got.

“I am a big fan of Kalvin Phillips, though, wherever he is going to go and going to play. He is going to help Newcastle massively.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has said he wants his teammates to use their title heartbreak last term as fuel to win the Premier League in 23/24.

Victory at Fulham on New Year’s Eve could still see the Gunners top of the table heading into 2024 – where Odegaard is aiming to go one better than last year.

“Hopefully, we have learnt some lessons from last year. It was a brutal end to the season for us,” he said.

“We can use this in a good way – and show we have learned and gained some important experience.

“We know the quality of Man City and all the others and we know it’s is a very, very tough league. But we believe in ourselves, to keep fighting and to keep improving.

“This league is the toughest in the world and no matter what team you play it’s always going to be a big fight.”

After a good display at Liverpool earned Arsenal a point, they slipped to defeat to West Ham and now head to Craven Cottage just three days later.

“That’s the good thing, we have another game in a few days, so there’s no time to be too disappointed,” added Odegaard.

“We have to make sure we are ready for Fulham and win that one – it’s a tough league but you have to be ready for all the games and every team. We will learn from this and come back stronger.

“I mean you have to win a lot of games (to win the league) and that’s why every game we have we must play to win.”

MAILBOX: Ten Hag out? He isn’t good at anything! And why Ivan Toney is not the man to fire Arsenal to the title