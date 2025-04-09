According to reports, Manchester City are among two potential destinations for Barcelona star Raphinha, who has ‘offers on the table to leave’.

The 28-year-old previously had a spell in the Premier League with Leeds United and shone for the West Yorkshire side in two seasons, grabbing 17 goals and 12 assists in his 67 appearances in all competitions.

Raphinha attracted interest from Arsenal and Chelsea during the 2022 summer window, but he secured his dream move to Barcelona for around £50m plus add-ons.

Before this season, Raphinha’s form for Barcelona was good, but he’s reached a whole new level this season and is a standout contender for this year’s Ballon d’Or award.

The Brazil international has 27 goals and 20 assists in his 44 appearances this term, but he is still linked with a potential exit amid Barcelona’s financial difficulties.

A huge squad rebuild is required at Man City as their hopes of winning the Premier League title ended before the New Year as most of Pep Guardiola’s squad are either tired or past it.

Man City’s sudden decline forced club chiefs to bring forward transfer plans and were comfortably the biggest-spending club during the January window.

City are also expected to be active in the transfer market during this summer’s window and are reportedly interested in Raphinha.

A report in Spain claims Raphinha is ‘having a spectacular season’ and has ‘two offers of more than 80 million euros to leave Barcelona’ this summer.

Raphinha is said to have interest from Man City and the Saudi Pro League.

‘Two teams have already expressed their willingness to put more than 80 million euros on the table to secure his services this summer. ‘One is Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who are looking to strengthen their right flank with a reliable player, while the other is a Saudi Arabian club, whose identity has not been revealed, but who would be willing to double his current salary with an offer that is financially irresistible.’

These are said to be ‘daunting offers’, but Barcelona still consider Raphinha ‘non-transferable’ and the winger is keen to remain where he is.