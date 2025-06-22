Napoli newbie Kevin De Bruyne has reportedly requested a ‘reunion’ with one of his former Manchester City teammates in a ‘blow’ for Manchester United.

De Bruyne is one of the best midfielders in Premier League history, but he has been impacted by injuries in recent seasons as he slipped in the Man City pecking order.

The 33-year-old has been heavily linked with an exit from the Etihad over the past year as he entered the final season of his contract at the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

De Bruyne announced in April that he would be departing Man City this summer and he has decided to join Napoli after being linked with MLS and Saudi Pro League clubs.

The Belgium international has agreed a two-year deal and he is reportedly keen for a Man City star to follow him in joining the Serie A champions.

A report from The Sun claims De Bruyne ‘wants’ Napoli boss Antonio Conte to sanction a move for Man City winger Jack Grealish.

This is said to be a ‘blow’ for Man City, as Napoli are set to choose between Grealish and Man Utd star Alejandro Garnacho as they will ‘only buy one’ this summer.

De Bruyne is reportedly ‘hoping that his glowing reference’ for Grealish ‘will see Conte try’ to sign him this summer.

Regarding Man City’s and Grealish’s stance on doing a deal with Napoli, the report adds:

‘City are willing to take a huge hit on the £100million they paid Aston Villa four years ago. And Grealish, 29, faces a big pay cut as Napoli would pay little more than half of his current £300,000-a-week salary. ‘He will accept that if it gives him a chance of forcing his way back into England boss Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup plans.’

Former Man City star Colin Hendry claims Grealish has been “unfairly treated” at the Etihad and picked out a Premier League team who should move for him.

“I think he’s unfairly treated sometimes. People have ideas about him that I don’t think are true. You can’t win what he has done and have the career he’s had – getting the £100m move to City – winning the treble, without having something about you. He’s been a scapegoat sometimes,” Hendry claimed.

“He’s an excellent footballer and now he has a decision to make. It’s a great position for him to be in because he leave’s City with a shed-load of medals and the opportunity to go and show everyone who he is as a player. He absolutely must pick the right club that will allow him to express himself.

“I want to see him go and prove people wrong, even though he doesn’t really have anything to prove to anyone. Whether that is in the Premier League, with say a return to Aston Villa, or somewhere on the continent. Whoever gets him will be getting an unbelievable player. I actually think he could be a good addition for a team like Arsenal because they’re in need of a bit more creativity.”