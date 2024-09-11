Man City star threatens to ‘quit’ international football after defeat against Kylian Mbappe

“I quit, I quit” was what Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne appeared to tell Belgium technical director Frank Vercauteren after suffering a 2-0 defeat to France in the UEFA Nations League on Monday night.

In a video surfacing online, De Bruyne seemed visibly frustrated speaking to Vercauteren, with tasting defeat an unusual feeling for the 33-year-old having gone unbeaten since the beginning of the campaign with his club.

De Bruyne has started every game for City so far this season, seemingly back to his best after facing an uphill battle against injuries in the last few years.

De Bruyne and Belgium have often come under fire in recent tournaments as their so called golden generation failed to stamp their authority on the international football scene, being knocked out in the Round of 16 against France at the last Euros.

After the match versus France, when asked: “How does it feel that your golden generation never reached a final?”, De Bruyne questioned: “But what is a golden generation?”

Having won six Premier League title in his time at the Etihad Stadium, it’s no surprise the midfielder possesses such a drive for success on the international stage, especially considering he has seen fellow teammate Rodri lift silverware in the summer for his nation Spain, while England internationals John Stones, Kyle Walker and Phil Foden played in consecutive Euros finals.

For De Bruyne, the golden generation has almost flashed before his eyes, but admits there is more to football than just quality.

He said: “I can accept that we’re not as good as in 2018. I was the first to see that, but other things are unacceptable. I’m not going to say what.”

With the likes of Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Eden Hazard, now retired, no longer in the picture, De Bruyne is one of the senior figures within the Belgium ranks, and manager Domenico Tedesco can understand his captains comments.

Post match, Tedesco said: “He is emotional and disappointed. That’s why sometimes you can say this.”

Another figure head that Tedesco hasn’t got at his disposal is Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Courtois left the Belgium camp prior to the Euro 2024 qualifier with Estonia, and later revealed he will not return to the national team under Tedesco’s management, so the 38-year-old boss will be hoping to not get on the wrong side of De Bruyne who is still arguably one of the best players in the world.