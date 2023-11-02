City star De Bruyne compares hamstring to ‘wet kitchen towel’ with ‘major scan’ to reveal injury return

Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne says his recovery from a hamstring injury is “going very well” and a “major scan next week” should provide a timescale on his return.

De Bruyne was dealing with a problem in the latter stages of last season and in his side’s final match of a lengthy campaign, the Champions League final win over Inter, his hamstring essentially popped.

The Belgian international returned to action for the Community Shield against Arsenal, which was ahead of schedule.

He survived that test but once again injured the same part of his body in Manchester City’s Premier League opener at Burnley.

Julian Alvarez has done a good job of filling the void left by the influential Cityzens midfielder.

It is unclear when the 32-year-old will return and speaking to VTM, he discussed having surgery and compared his hamstring to “a wet kitchen towel”.

“It was a serious operation,” De Bruyne said. “It’s actually going very well.

“There will be a major scan next week and then we will know how the injury is progressing.

“In the end, everything is going according to schedule. I have not been given a time when I could play football again.

“It is important that I get this injury 100 per cent right. There were a lot of cracks. Those hamstrings could have torn at any time. It was – on paper – a wet kitchen towel. Ultimately, I had a major maintenance carried out after 700 matches, a bit like you do with your car.

“I had been struggling for two months, but I was able to hold on well and with the club we were able to manage everything. I was able to arrange to be there at the right time. During the week when I felt at my best, but my body said that it was enough. I still had a lot of stress in that final.

“Because of all those movements I may have made the crack a little bigger. But it was worth it.

“This has never happened to me before.

“It is a serious surgery and something like that doesn’t happen very often with a hamstring injury. But all the surgeons said an intervention was necessary.”

