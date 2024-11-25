De Bruyne reveals why Man City talks are on hold amid claims he is ‘definitely leaving’

Man City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has revealed why he has put contract talks on hold amid rumours he will be leaving in the summer.

The Belgium international was linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium over the summer as Saudi Arabian clubs showed an interest in De Bruyne.

Some reports even claimed that the Man City midfielder had ‘agreed’ personal terms with a Saudi Arabian side and the 33-year-old hinted at a potential move earlier this year.

De Bruyne said: “At my age, you have to be open to everything. You’re talking about incredible amounts of money in what may be the end of my career.

“Sometimes you have to think about that. If I play there [Saudi Arabia] for two years, I will be able to earn an incredible amount of money. Before that I had to play football for 15 years.

“I may not even reach that amount yet. Then you have to think about what that could mean next. But at the moment I haven’t had to think about that yet.”

However, the Belgian, who is now in the final year of his deal at the Etihad Stadium, remained at Man City this season but admits contract talks have been on hold this term because of injury issues.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday, De Bruyne said: “I honestly don’t know.

“At the start of the season, I knew talks would happen but then the thing [injury] happened against Brentford. It was meant to be a couple of days and then it was eight or nine weeks. I put it all to the side.

“I had a conversation in the summer, but then I had the injury so I wasn’t in the right frame of mind to talk about that. I need to be back on the pitch and be myself again. There’s no rush, I don’t feel uncomfortable, I’m not worried.”

A report on Monday claimed that De Bruyne was one of three top Man City stars who are ‘definitely leaving’ in the summer.

When asked if Pep Guardiola signing a new deal could push along his contract talks, De Bruyne added: “It could help. I know what the future holds, I don’t have to speak to Pep about what is happening in the future, if there would be a new coach, you have to speak.

“Maybe Pep changes his mind and says thank you Kevin it is time to leave, but I know how he works with the team and the players so that is nothing new to me.

“Questions will come but I can only give you the answers I give at this time. Talks will come, if no talks come it will be my last year. I just want to play good football.”