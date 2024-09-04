Manchester City star and Belgium International Kevin De Bruyne has opened up on his future at the club amid Saudi Arabia interest.

The future of the Belgium midfielder is cloudy at the Etihad as his current contract runs out in the summer of 2025 and this is something Saudi clubs are trying to take advantage of.

Talks are yet to take place over renewing a contract at the Etihad. This resulted in Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad showing interest in the 33-year-old.

De Bruyne addressed these rumours and stated he did not speak to any club over the transfer window.

Via Fabrizio Romano, the Belgian said: ” I haven’t spoken to anyone. There has been a lot of noise and news. I said in the summer I expected a quite summer and that’s what happened.

“I have been on holiday, came back, started training that’s it. Nothing else.”

Transfer expert Romano claimed De Bruyne is “one to watch” when providing an update on his future on Wednesday morning.

“Kevin De Bruyne’s situation could be one to watch as he is currently on course to become a free agent when his contract expires in June. He is waiting to have talks with Manchester City, so let’s see how these conversations will go, but it’s important to touch on one point…

“Despite so many links with Saudi clubs, and some claims that De Bruyne was close to an agreement, I can confirm that there was no chance, there were no talks, no negotiations. Pep Guardiola also said very clearly during pre-season that De Bruyne was going to stay with the club, and now the player himself has also confirmed that he never negotiated to leave Manchester City.

“My information remains that De Bruyne had some strong contacts with Saudi officials before the 2023 Champions League final in Istanbul, but he wanted to continue at Man City and this summer it was never even something concrete. Next summer, we will see, because De Bruyne has been clear with public quotes about the big financial opportunity of going to Saudi. But this summer nothing concrete ever happened.”

Despite De Bruyne’s future being up in the air at Manchester City, he will stay at the club until his contract runs out next year and expects talks to be held over a new contract at some point in the season.

For now the Belgian star wants to enjoy his football and win another Premier League title.

“Once the season goes on, I’m sure there will be talks,” the Man City star said via Fabrizio Romano. “I just want to feel good, play good football and this will come in the upcoming months.”