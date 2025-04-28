Manchester City need a replacement for Kevin de Bruyne, but who? The statistics say these 10 playmakers are very similar footballers.

We took a look at FBRef for options across Europe’s top five leagues that have very similar characteristics to De Bruyne. Namely being very, very creative and progressive with their passing.

Some of these players have already been linked with City so the stats really are allied to reality.

10) Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

The word used last week to describe Wirtz was ‘perfect’; he’s young, he’s a brilliant player, he’s apparently ready to take the step up to the Premier League, and Pep Guardiola is said to be a massive fan. So massive, in fact, that he is ready to countenance the £94m spend it would take to buy the ridiculously talented German, who is heading for double figures for Bundesliga goal involvements for the second successive season.

9) Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund)

He was linked with Manchester City over a decade ago but he is no longer a hot young thing, his star waning to the point that he is on the fringes of the German national team and his next move is more likely to be to Werder Bremen rather than City.

8) Vincenzo Grifo (Freiburg)

Erm, no. He’s 32 and in something of a rich vein of form but his ambitions lie in helping Freiburg to a Champions League spot, not moving to Manchester City to take over from one of the Premier League’s greatest ever players.

7) Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo)

Class is permanent and all that but the man is 37.

6) Raphinha (Barcelona)

Now this is interesting. Although Raphinha primarily identifies as a winger, his progressive passing and dead-ball delivery see his stats run parallel to De Bruyne’s, though his extraordinary performances – particularly in the Premier League – have seen him made favourite for the Ballon d’Or. And yet there is still the sense that Raphinha is available for transfer by Barcelona and that Chelsea and Man City are among his suitors. Come back, fella. On your knees.

5) Lee Kang-in (PSG)

There have been links with City but also Manchester United, Arsenal, Newcastle and others. Clearly not playing enough at PSG – they have a stellar collection of attacking players – but it feels like a big old leap to replace De Bruyne.

4) Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

About seven years too late for this.

3) Rayan Cherki (Lyon)

Now this we like. He has 18 assists in all competitions this season, is only 21 and looked like a brilliant player during that mental Europa League defeat to Manchester United. The Reds are said to be interested but made a ‘shameful’ offer. Arsenal have also been keen but surely any interest from Manchester City would trump the lot. Do you want to be the next Kevin de Bruyne? Oui, bien sur.

2) Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Oh the delicious irony. Would they take him back? Well he never wanted to leave in the first place. Chelsea reporter Simon Phillips reckons that both Liverpool and City have been sniffing around – he would improve both teams – but would be the price? Something ridiculous that has already probably ruled out Real Madrid.

Just don’t judge him on his current form; he is broken.

1) Paulo Dybala (Roma)

There has been talk of a Manchester United offer but he’s available for just £10m so even at 31, he is also said to be a tempting target for City. He has fallen down the pecking order this season but it was only last year that he was logging 13 Serie A assists.