Man City star ‘plans the ultimate betrayal’ of ‘disappointed’ Guardiola as Man Utd, Chelsea eye ‘cold shower’

Kevin de Bruyne confirmed he will be leaving the Etihad in the summer.

Man City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is attracting interest from four Premier League clubs, including the Citizens’ arch-rivals Man Utd, according to reports.

The Belgium international revealed earlier this month that he will be leaving the Etihad Stadium on a free transfer at the end of the season.

In an emotional letter to fans, De Bruyne said: ‘Dear Manchester, Seeing this you probably realise where this is heading. So I’ll get straight to it and let you all know that these will be my final months as a Manchester City player.

‘Nothing about this is easy to write, but as football players, we all know this day eventually comes. That day is here, and you deserve to hear it from me first.

‘Football led me to all of you – and to this city. Chasing this dream, not knowing this period would change my life. This city. This club. These people… gave me EVERYTHING. I had no choice but to give EVERYTHING back! And guess what – we won EVERYTHING.

‘Whether we like it or not, it’s time to say goodbye. Suri, Rome, Mason, Michele, and I are all grateful for what this place has meant to our family. “Manchester” will forever be on our kids’ passports – and more importantly, in each of our hearts.

‘This will always be our HOME.

‘We cannot thank the city, club, staff, teammates, friends, and family enough for this 10-year ride.

‘Every story comes to an end, but this has definitely been the best chapter.

‘Let’s enjoy these last moments together!’

‘Much love, KDB.’

His new destination is not yet known for sure and now reports in Spain are claiming that he could now choose to move to another Premier League side.

It is claimed that the Belgian ‘plans the ultimate betrayal of Pep Guardiola and Man City’ and ‘what seemed like a friendly goodbye could turn into a bitter farewell’.

His most likely next club seemed to be a side in Major League Soccer or Saudi Arabia, considering he is now 34, but ‘the player himself has opened the door to continuing at the elite level , and that has completely changed the outlook’.

The report, which credits Chelsea, Man Utd, Arsenal and Newcastle with interest, adds: