According to reports, the representatives of Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne have had ‘meetings’ to discuss a proposed move to the Saudi Pro League.

De Bruyne has massively surpassed expectations at the Etihad as he has developed into one of the best midfielders in the world.

Injuries have impacted the 32-year-old this season but he got back up to speed right away as he grabbed 14 goal involvements in his 18 Premier League appearances.

The Belgium international’s return for the Premier League run-in proved vital as Pep Guardiola’s side clinched the title for the fourth season in a row.

De Bruyne to the Saudi Pro League?

Despite this, De Bruyne has been heavily linked with a move elsewhere in recent months as his current Man City contract is due to expire in 2025.

A move to the Saudi Pro League has been mooted as the talented midfielder (and Mohamed Salah) are understood to be among their leading targets heading into the summer.

According to a report from The Mirror, De Bruyne has made his ‘stance’ clear on a summer ‘exit’ after his ‘advisors met with 10 Saudi Arabian clubs in the Middle East this week’.

‘The 32-year-old playmaker is not thought to be interested in a mega-money switch to the Saudi Pro League, however, Al Hilal have long viewed the Belgian maestro as a dream signing and they’re striving to turn his head. ‘Sources still expect De Bruyne to extend his stay with Manchester City before eventually moving to the MLS – his preferred destination of choice. ‘San Diego FC have already held private preliminary talks with the six-time Premier League winner’s entourage to register their interest in a future transfer but he will also have various other suitors in the United States when he finally decides to call time on his illustrious City career.’

It will not be easy for Man City to replace De Bruyne, but Gabby Agbonlahor thinks they should go for Bayern Munich standout Jamal Musiala.

“De Bruyne is one player you can never replace. What he can do with a football is crazy,” Agbonlahor said.

“Look at them now, they’re not the same team. Haaland isn’t the same player because he’s not getting the service De Bruyne offers.

“He’s irreplaceable, but what you do is go out and get the next best in class.

“Musiala isn’t going to win a Ballon d’Or at Bayern, so he’ll be wanting to play under a manager like Pep and with a striker like Haaland and see what he can do.

“It wouldn’t surprise me to see City go out and get the next best – and that is Musiala.”

