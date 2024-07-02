Man City star De Bruyne branded a ‘spoiled brat’ after calling journalist ‘stupid’ over Belgium question

Man City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne called a journalist “stupid” over a question about Belgium’s “golden generation” after they crashed out of Euro 2024.

Jan Vertonghen’s 85th-minute own goal was the fatal blow for Belgium, who were knocked out of Euro 2024 after a 1-0 last-16 defeat to France in Dusseldorf.

France, who have yet to net a goal in open play, have struggled to find the back of the net, coming out of the group stage having scored the fewest goals in an opening round since the 2010 World Cup.

Didier Deschamps’ men might have wanted more from their chances, including a couple for Kylian Mbappe, but settled for progression when Randal Kolo Muani’s effort caught the Belgian defender to hand Les Bleus a late lead.

Last-gasp chances for Belgium never came to fruition in the cagey contest, while France will hope to improve their attacking efforts against the winner of Portugal and Slovenia in Hamburg on Friday.

Following the contest, De Bruyne was asked about Belgium’s “golden generation” during a post-match press conference: “Why didn’t Belgium’s golden generation win anything?”

In response, De Bruyne asked: “Do you think that France, England, Spain and Germany do not have a golden generation?” Before De Bruyne could be heard calling the journalist “stupid” and shaking his head in astonishment.

The journalist in question was Tancredi Palmeri with the Italian reporter hitting back on social media, calling Man City star De Bruyne a “spoiled brat”.

Palmeri wrote on X: “Ahah DeBruyne just called me stupid. Hey Kevin, little memo for you: the golden generation you mentioned of France, England, Germany and Spain they ALL REACHED A FINAL! Usual footballer that wants only question telling him how good they are. Spoiled brat.”

When asked whether the defeat to France could be his last international tournament for Belgium, De Bruyne replied: “It’s too early to answer. Let me process this loss. It’s a been a very long season. I need to rest my body. I will make my decision after the summer.”

On the match itself, De Bruyne added: “It is a pity. We had a plan and we executed that plan pretty well. We knew that with France’s qualities they would have more of the ball, but I think we defended well as a team and didn’t concede many chances apart from a few long shots.

“We had our moments, although there weren’t very many. But we could be dangerous. Our plan was good until their goal came, with the deflection, there is not a lot we can say about that. It’s unfortunate, so we have to accept it.”