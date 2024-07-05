According to reports, Belgium international Kevin De Bruyne has ‘verbally approved’ a move from Manchester City to a Saudi Pro League club.

De Bruyne is still one of the best midfielders in the world and has established himself as one of the greatest players in Premier League history.

He missed much of the 2023/24 campaign due to injury but returned during the fitness and was phenomenal for Man City as they clinched another Premier League title. He grabbed four goals and ten assists in his 18 league appearances.

De Bruyne, PIF agreement?

Despite this, De Bruyne has been heavily linked with a move elsewhere in recent months as his current Man City contract is due to expire in 2025.

The 33-year-old recently fuelled transfer talk, suggesting he would be open to a move to the Saudi Pro League.

De Bruyne said: “Saudi? At my age you have to be open to everything. You’re talking about incredible amounts of money in the last stage of my career, you have to think about that.

“For my wife, an exotic adventure is okay. I have to think about my future.”

“If I play in Saudi for two years, I’ll be able to earn an incredible amount…

“Before that, I had to play football for 15 years and I may not even reach that amount yet. You have to think about what that could mean next.”

A report from Italian journalist Rudy Galetti claims De Bruyne is edging towards a move to Middle East club Al-Ittihad as a “verbal understanding” has been “reached” between the club and player.

Galetti said: “Verbal understanding reached between #AlIttihad and #DeBruyne.

“A delegation of the PIF and some representatives of the 🇸🇦 club spoke to the 🇧🇪 player, who gave his approval to the transfer. Now it’s up to clubs: #ManCity are open to letting him go.”

Man City goalkeeper Ederson is also attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League and talkSPORT claims the Premier League champions ‘have a price in mind’ for the Brazil international.