Man City offer £50m in ‘first offensive’ for Rodri replacement after Ten Hag ‘rules out’ Man Utd move

Man City are making attempts to sign long-term Man Utd target Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona in an effort to cover Rodri’s injury, according to reports.

Rodri has been in Spain this week consulting specialists after limping off during the first half of Man City’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sunday.

A statement on mancity.com read: “Manchester City can confirm that Rodri has suffered a ligament injury to his right knee.

“The injury was sustained during the first half of this weekend’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League.

“The midfielder travelled to Spain to seek specialist consultation this week, following initial tests in Manchester.

“Assessment remains ongoing to ascertain the full extent of the injury and expected prognosis.

“Everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery and mancity.com will bring you regular updates regarding his rehabilitation.”

While no timeframe has been given for a likely return, there have been reports claiming Rodri could miss the rest of the reason.

The news is a severe blow to Man City’s hopes of winning the Premier League title for a record fifth season in succession.

Man City have not lost any of the last 48 Premier League games in which Rodri has featured. His only defeat last term in any competition was the FA Cup final loss to Manchester United in May.

They are big shoes to fill and Man City is reportedly going into the transfer market in January to find his replacement for the rest of the season.

And now reports in Spain are claiming that Man City ‘are negotiating a transfer with Barcelona’ for De Jong, who has been a long-term midfield target for Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils boss recently ‘ruled out’ a move for De Jong anytime soon as he switched midfield targets and now Man City have apparently made a €60m (£50m) offer for the Netherlands international in their ‘first offensive’.

Rodri’s injury ‘has caused Ferran Soriano and Txiki Begiristain to decide to go to the winter market to compensate for the loss of the Spanish international.’

De Jong’s name is on ‘a long list of alternatives’ to Rodri and although the Barcelona midfielder is ‘currently out of action and has not played a match for more than five months, the Barca star is highly regarded by the English club’.

Man City ‘intend to take advantage of the fact that Joan Laporta and Deco are willing to negotiate his sale, as he will become a free agent in 2026’ but they will have to offer more than €60m.

It is claimed that the Catalan giants ‘will not settle for less than’ €80m (£67m) which is ‘practically the same amount’ they paid Ajax for his services and Man City ‘will have to significantly improve their offer if they want to sign De Jong’.