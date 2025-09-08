An ‘agent’ has reportedly been ‘entrusted’ to ‘unlock’ a deal for Manchester City star Erling Haaland as a European giant plots an ‘incredible signing’.

The Spanish media have clearly not taken Man City winning the race to sign Haaland well, as there have been constant dramatised reports linking the world-class striker to Real Madrid and FC Barcelona over the past couple of years.

Most, if not all, of the reports linking Haaland with an exit and move to La Liga in recent years have been fabricated, with outlandish reports relating to his future at the Etihad even surfacing after he penned a new long-term Man City contract at the start of this year.

The 25-year-old made a statement by penning a new deal until 2034, but the Spanish media remain insistent that a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona is feasible.

The latest claim on Haaland’s future has come from Real Madrid Confidencial, who claim that Xabi Alonso’s side have decided to ‘entrust’ Jude Bellingham to ‘act as an agent’ and boost their hopes of landing the Man City star.

Bellingham likely doesn’t have any pull, but he did play alongside Haaland during their time together at Borussia Dortmund.

Real Madrid ‘want to sign Haaland’ in a ‘real blockbuster’ transfer, with ‘the most important thing now would be for Bellingham to intervene in this transaction to convince the Norwegian that the best option is to join Real Madrid’ in an ‘incredible transfer’.

The outlet are at least self-aware enough that ‘it won’t be an easy’ task after Haaland penned a new deal, but it is also claimed that Bellingham could ‘allow Florentino Perez to secure a dream signing’.

It is also boldly claimed that it could only be ‘a matter of time’ before this transfer comes to fruition.

The report adds:

‘What’s clear is that this player could be the star signing for the coming years, along with Kylian Mbappe. Two players who complement each other perfectly and, in fact, could completely disrupt the world of football. ‘An option that Florentino Perez had already explored at the time and that now, with the Englishman’s involvement, could become a reality.’

Will Haaland to Real Madrid actually ‘become a reality’? No, probably not. But the Spanish media can dream and they will continue to do so for many years to come.