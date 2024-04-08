Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has reportedly decided that he ‘wants to quit’ the Premier League club amid interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The Portugal international’s future is in doubt at the moment as he is being linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona.

‘Weather’ issues…

Silva has made just short of 350 appearances for Man City and he’s been in superb form this season. He has nine goals and five assists in his 39 appearances across all competitions.

The 29-year-old recently penned a contract extension to commit his future to Man City until 2026 but he could leave before next season as a £50m release clause in his deal becomes active this summer.

A recent report from Spanish outlet Don Diaro claimed Silva has been ‘offered’ to Real Madrid by his agent Jorge Mendes, Nacional suggest he has made two transfer demands to Barcelona.

Nacional said: ‘First, he wants to know who his new [Barcelona] coach will be before making a decision.

‘In addition, the difference between his value and the price for which he would leave would like to see it compensated in a good salary, which would make his registration in the League even more difficult.’

According to Football Insider, Silva has made his mind up that he ‘wants to quit’ Man City ahead of next season as he has ‘issues with English weather’.

Speaking via Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, journalist Pete O’Rourke said: “For me, losing Bernardo Silva would be a huge blow.

“It’s been talked about for years and years that he could leave and the player is supposedly not happy with the weather in England.

“He maybe fancies moving abroad for a better style of living.

“There will be no shortage of takers for Silva. But for me, he is one of the key players in the squad.”

Guardiola dilemma

Silva is likely to be involved on Tuesday night as Man City travel to face Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Ahead of this match, City boss Pep Guardiola admitted that he has a “decision” to make regarding who starts in goal after Stefan Ortega’s “really pleasing” performance against Crystal Palace.

“I have to think about it because Eddie (Ederson) comes from injury, he feels good, I think so, so now I have to decide if a lack of rhythm for that match, I have to decide, but we are really pleased with the (performance) from Stefan. He is an exceptional keeper.”

He added: “I know everyone wants to play but I’ll have to see. The doctors will knock on the door and say, ‘OK, you can count on this player, you can count on this player’, and after we’ll try to see Madrid.

“Because still I didn’t see a lot. I will talk with my staff that see more games than me and change the line-up and try to win.”

