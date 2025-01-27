Abdukodir Khusanov makes the worst XI of the weekend on his first weekend in the Premier League

Two awful Chelsea flops are joined in the Premier League Worst XI by a Manchester City debutant and four Nottingham Forest players.

As always, this team is based on match ratings from WhoScored.

GK: Robert Sanchez (Chelsea) 4.88

Matz Sels had a stinker (5.16) for Nottingham Forest for the first time in a while but he did not stink as much as Robert Sanchez, who backed up his error leading to a goal against Wolves with a fifth of the season at Manchester City, tying Arijanet Muric for the most in the Premier League.

Before going walkabout for Erling Haaland’s go-ahead goal, he would have recorded another had Omar Marmoush craved a debut goal a little bit less; he pounced on a poor save from the Spaniard to score the rebound but was offside when Bernardo Silva to his right was not.

The Wolves mistake should have been enough for Filip Jorgensen to come in but Enzo Maresca defended his goalkeeper. Will he continue to back him or make the correct decision?

RB: Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest) – 6.02

Aina, like most Nottingham Forest players this season, has been fantastic and deserves an off day to be brushed under the carpet.

Against Bournemouth, the full-back struggled massively, particularly in his battle with Antoine Semenyo, who now makes our Premier League XI of the season so far.

CB: Abdukodir Khusanov (Manchester City) – 5.07

As far as debuts go, this was somewhere in between Jonathan Woodgate and Saul Niguez. Khusanov was thrown in from the start against Chelsea with John Stones not ready for 90 minutes and three minutes in, Khusanov committed an error leading to a goal, misjudging an aerial duel before a pathetic header back to Ederson was collected by Nicolas Jackson, who assisted Noni Madueke for an early Blues opener.

The first Uzbek to play in the Premier League took a while to compose himself, receiving a yellow card a minute after the restart. He did gain some confidence with a crucial block against a Jadon Sancho shot at 1-0 to the visitors.

Pep Guardiola decided to keep him on for the second half but nine minutes later, he was brought off for Stones. It was a classic example of a manager saving a player from himself. I’m sure he will be Back Stronger.

CB: Levi Colwill (Chelsea) – 5.02

Khusanov is joined in the heart of the defence by an opposition defender in Colwill, who probably had his worst match in a Chelsea shirt in a chastening evening at the Etihad.

The England defender was bullied by Erling Haaland from start to finish, with Guardiola clearly targeting him with long balls into the big Nordic robot. Haaland deserves as much praise as Colwill deserves criticism for his outstanding all-around striker play.

Just to rub salt in Colwill’s wounds, he also missed a big chance and recorded an error leading to a shot.

LB: Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) – 5.70

Poor Myles Lewis-Skelly (5.90) was given a dodgy red card but he can take some solace knowing he was not the worst left-back in the Premier League this weekend. That particular honour goes to Nottingham Forest’s Neco Williams.

It was a rare miserable afternoon for Nuno Espirito Santo and his players, who were trounced 5-0 by in-form Bournemouth – a side we must take seriously in the Champions League race.

Williams could not handle any of Andoni Iraola’s attackers, being dribbled past twice, winning one of his three attempted dribbles, making zero successful tackles, no interceptions, committing two fouls and completing only eight passes.

DM: Joao Gomes (Wolves) – 4.87

Michael Oliver evened things up at Molineux with a second-half red card to Wolves midfielder Gomes against Arsenal. Up yours, conspiracists.

While there was a strong debate – probably a little bit too strong, lads – about Lewis-Skelly’s sending off, there was none about Gomes’; the Brazilian committed a red card offence when already on a booking. Gunners left-back and Lewis-Skelly’s replacement Riccardo Calafiori scored the only goal of the game four minutes later.

CM: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) – 5.62

Forest are unsurprisingly well represented in this weekend’s Worst XI.

Anderson has joined the party after his worst performance for his new club at the Vitality Stadium. The former Newcastle United midfielder was dribbled past twice, made zero interceptions or clearances, misplaced nine passes, was dispossessed once and committed one foul.

CM: Joe Aribo (Southampton) – 5.59

What is a Worst XI without some red and white stripes? Southampton lost again at the weekend, this time at home to Newcastle, who ran out 3-1 winners at St Mary’s.

Aribo was comfortably the Saints’ worst-rated player, recording a 5.59 after conceding a penalty, which Alexander Isak dispatched. Unsurprisingly, that had quite an impact on proceedings.

AM: Emile Smith Rowe (Fulham) – 5.97

Only one player who played on Sunday makes the Premier League Worst XI and that man is Fulham’s Smith Rowe.

The former Arsenal midfielder made very little impact as Manchester United won 1-0 at Craven Cottage, putting his only shot off target, being dispossessed four times and failing to complete any dribbles. At least he made a key pass.

ST: Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest) – 5.88

Ah, it happens, big fella.

Wood did not miss any big chances in the 5-0 Bournemouth defeat but lost possession 10 times, lost six out of his nine duels, missed six passes, failed to register a single shot on target and recorded zero penalty area entries.

ST: Liam Delap (Ipswich Town) – 5.56

Just like Wood and Aina, Delap is allowed to have a stinker considering how important all three have been for their respective clubs.

The former Manchester City academy player was shown a yellow card, couldn’t muster a shot at goal, was dispossessed three times, lost five of six aerial duels, completed a whopping four passes and perhaps most tellingly, made six fouls. Six!

