According to reports, Manchester City will ‘approve a shock sale’ on one condition, while Fabrizio Romano has confirmed another exit.

There could be significant changes at Man City in the summer, with head coach Pep Guardiola among those linked with an exit from the Etihad.

There has been growing speculation that this season could be Guardiola‘s last at Man City, while several players are also linked with potential transfers elsewhere.

This includes academy product Rico Lewis, who has slipped in the pecking order under Guardiola and has only made ten Premier League appearances this season.

Therefore, the 21-year-old risks having his development stunted at the Etihad and a report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk claims he is ‘weighing up’ a summer exit.

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Newcastle United are said to be among six Premier League sides ‘interested’ in signing Lewis, with it also noted that the club will sanction his exit if he decides to push for an exit.

The report adds:

‘A number of Premier League clubs are closely monitoring developments. Newcastle and Sunderland are both keeping a particularly close eye on his situation, while Everton, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Brentford and Brighton are also among a strong list of admirers. ‘While Man City remain strong admirers of academy graduate Lewis, sources suggest the club would not stand in his way should he decide to push for an exit in search of regular minutes.’

And it has also emerged that Bernardo Silva, who is due to be out of contract in the summer, is expected to leave Man City this summer, with Romano stating this week that his exit is “almost final”.

“When discussing major decisions, Bernardo Silva is one of the key names to watch ahead of the summer transfer window. As previously mentioned during the January window, his future was already under consideration, and now the decision is almost final,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

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“Unless there is a dramatic change, Bernardo Silva is preparing to leave Manchester City at the end of the season when his contract expires.

“He is working closely with his agent Jorge Mendes to evaluate the best options for his next move. There is strong interest from multiple regions including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and several European leagues.

“Barcelona remains a club to watch due to their strong relationship with Jorge Mendes and their long-standing interest in Bernardo Silva. He has also been a target for clubs like Paris Saint-Germain in the past, and despite being at a different stage in his career, he remains one of the top midfielders in world football.

“At this stage, it is too early to name specific clubs in active negotiations, but there is widespread interest. The decision will be based not only on football but also on personal and family considerations, as he approaches the later stages of his career.

“The direction is clear – Bernardo Silva is preparing for a new chapter away from Manchester City.”

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