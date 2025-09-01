Man City defender given ‘here we go’ verdict as Tottenham set to miss out

Manuel Akanji looks set for a move to the San Siro.

Manchester City’s Manuel Akanji could be on his way to Inter as part of a series of moves that could see Benjamin Pavard go to Marseille.

With hours ticking down on the summer transfer window, clubs are scrambling to sort last-minute deals and over in Serie A, Inter are reportedly keen to bring Manchester City’s Akanji to the San Siro.

Gazzetta dello Sport believe Cristian Chivu’s team is discussing a possible deal with City but only on the provision that current centre back Pavard moves to Marseille.

Earlier in the summer, Akanji was linked to the San Siro but this time to the red half, but the deal fell through as the player did not accept the proposed offer, citing a lack of Champions League football.

At Inter, he would get that but Gazzetta say that with time running out, ‘it is difficult to satisfy everyone’s needs.’ However ‘attempt is underway.”

The most likely exit would appear to be a loan with Akanji having two years left on his City deal.

Transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano meanwhile claims a deal has already been agreed with Inter paying €2m for a loan with an option of €15m to buy.

Romano posted on X: “Inter agree deal with Man City to sign Manuel Akanji, here we go!

“€2m loan fee, €15m buy option clause to become mandatory only under difficult conditions.

“Akanji set for medical now, as he agreed to the move.”

As for City, their activity is likely to be departures with Gigi Donnarumma the only expected arrival.

Stefan Ortega could join Ederson out the exit door should the PSG shot-stopper arrive with Ilkay Gundogan may also be allowed to leave. Right back Issa Kabore could also seek a move away.

The announcement of Donnarumma is expected imminently with Romano saying a deal had been agreed for weeks.

Romano said on X: “Gigio Donnarumma now set to undergo his medical in Italy after deal done between all parties.

“He will arrive in Manchester after the international break, but all done and sealed with #MCFC.”

That move was given the green light following City’s ability to agree a deal with France to sign Ederson.

