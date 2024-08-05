According to reports, Manchester City star Jack Grealish is keen to remain at the club this summer but he could perform a U-turn later this season.

Grealish was superb for Man City during the 2022/23 campaign as Pep Guardiola’s side completed the treble by winning the Premier League Champions League and FA Cup.

However, the England international slipped down the pecking order last season as he was impacted by injuries and the arrival of Jeremy Doku.

The Man City winger only made ten Premier League starts as his lack of game time resulted in him being left out of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024.

Grealish has been linked with a move elsewhere this summer amid claims he could return to boyhood club Aston Villa. A report from TEAMtalk claimed.

‘We understand Villa are keen to re-sign their former winger on a season-long loan, with an obligation to buy the midfielder to be attached to the deal. ‘The Midlands club would offer Grealish the opportunity to be a key player once again after he faded into the background through the last campaign at Man City.’

However, a report from Football Insider claims ‘Grealish wants to stay at Man City beyond the summer transfer window’, but he could perform a U-turn ahead of the winter transfer window.

‘The winger is determined to fight for his place both with City and England after missing out on the Euro 2024 squad. ‘However, it was also said that should he remain on the periphery of Pep Guardiola’s squad this season, he could look to move on in January. ‘Sources say he is now the “fittest he’s ever been” and will continue to work hard to prove himself to Guardiola and the City coaching team. ‘Grealish remains desperate to play more first-team football, but believes he has the quality to do so at Man City rather than seeking an exit before 31 August.’

Grealish’s teammate – Kalvin Phillips – is more likely to leave Man City this summer amid interest from Premier League rivals Everton.

Another report from Football Insider tips Man City to ‘give in’ and ‘agree a loan deal’ to let Phillips join Everton.

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness said: “If you’re Man City, you want to put him in the shop window and push to sell him in January if possible.

“Everton can’t afford it, so someone will have to make a decision and decide whose imperative is more important.

“Man City will look at their payroll and decide whether it make sense to have him on the bench. They may be better off getting the loan fees and getting his wages off the books.

“I think City will give in and get him off on loan. Those are the two competing thoughts at the two clubs right now.”