Former Manchester City star Dietmar Hamann has named two “options” to replace Pep Guardiola, including a manager recently sacked by a European giant.

Guardiola’s long-term future at Man City was in doubt heading into this campaign as he entered the final year of his contract.

It was initially expected that he would end his time at Man City at the end of this season, but it was confirmed at the end of 2024 that he’s penned an extension until 2027.

The world-class manager could be regretting his decision to stick with Man City as their Premier League title hopes ended before the New Year and a massive squad overhaul is required at the Etihad.

Man City were the biggest spender in January to move up to sixth in our five-year Premier League net spend table and it remains to be seen whether Guardiola has the required energy to see out their rebuild.

When asked who could replace Guardiola, Hamann explained why he could see Man City making a move for Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann.

“Nagelsmann will definitely be an option because I believe that Pep has a high opinion of Nagelsmann,” Hamann said.

“He seems to be very rooted in the DFB and very happy. A World Cup is just around the corner. I don’t think Nagelsmann would give up the World Cup in America, Mexico, South America or wherever they play for the job at Manchester City.

“I don’t think he will give that up. But he will be a topic of discussion.

“Where are they going? I could imagine that Guardiola will be asked what he thinks would be best.”

Hamann also expects Roger Schmidt – who was sacked by Benfica at the end of last season – to be in the frame to replace Guardiola.

Hamann continued: “And some German coaches, like Roger Schmidt, will also be discussed. I can imagine that some Germans will be mentioned and discussed.

“We’ll have to wait and see whether it will be one. Guardiola is still here, so we have to wait a little longer.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is among the favourites to succeed Guardiola and Emmanuel Petit has picked out Man City’s former assistant as the “best possible replacement”.

“If Guardiola does decide to leave, the best possible replacement would be Mikel Arteta,” Petit said.

“He knows the club, and he knows the philosophy which he has tried to repeat at Arsenal. Pep Guardiola has begun to show signs of tiredness in the last two years, and you can sometimes see that he is lacking energy.

“Things move so fast and anything can happen in football, Arteta could step into Guardiola’s shoes but City wouldn’t be the only club interested in him.”