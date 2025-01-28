Man City star ‘offered’ to Barcelona as Guardiola looks to make ‘three signings this week’

Man City winger Jeremy Doku has been offered to Barcelona ahead of the January transfer window deadline, according to reports.

The Citizens have already made five new signings in the winter market with Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis, Juma Bah and Christian McFarlane joining so far this month.

But there have been no outgoings of note as Pep Guardiola looks to keep the majority of his squad together after being caught short with injuries so far this season,

Man City winger Doku is one player who hasn’t been linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium until now with the Belgium international contributing four goals and five assists in 21 appearances in all competitions.

However, only 13 of those appearances have been in the starting XI under Guardiola and now there are rumours he is attempting to force a move elsewhere.

Reports in Spain claim that Doku has been ‘offered’ to Barcelona by his representatives with Man City ‘interested in the player leaving before the end of the winter transfer window’.

His search for minutes is ‘slipping away’ after the addition of Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt and Doku has now been ‘proposed to FC Barcelona as an option to reinforce their attack in the final days of the winter transfer market’.

Doku’s agents have ‘contacted the Barca board to negotiate a possible loan until the end of the season’ after the ‘unhappy’ Belgian was ‘relegated to a secondary role’ under Guardiola.

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Rashford tops ten Premier League outcasts who have seven days to escape

👉 Barcelona reject Grealish ‘offer’ as £100m star seeks Man City exit having been ‘totally sentenced’

👉 Man City: Pep Guardiola ‘personally called’ ex-Barcelona ‘secret candidate’ to replace Rodri



The report adds: ‘Barcelona would have to lighten their wage bill to make room for the Belgian, an unlikely scenario due to the difficulties in securing exits in this market.’

And GiveMeSport claim that Man City still want to make ‘three signings this week’ with one already over the line in the form of Bah, who has now signed for Ligue 1 side Lens until the end of the season.

It is also understood that the Citizens hope to tie up deals for Juventus duo Andrea Cambiaso and Douglas Luiz before the window shuts.

GiveMeSport claims:

‘Manchester City are ready to push for the acquisition of Cambiaso, according to GMS sources, with Guardiola and Begiristain being eager to thrash out a deal by the end of the week despite being aware that it will take a hefty offer to tempt Juventus into cashing in as the transfer deadline edges closer. ‘The Serie A heavyweights are in a strong negotiating position thanks to the left-back still having four-and-a-half-years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket in excess of £72,000-per-week, but the Sky Blues are preparing to test their resolve as they seek further reinforcements after already swooping for Khusanov and Marmoush. ‘GMS sources have been informed that Manchester City have made progress when holding discussions over the structure of a potential deal for Cambiaso, who has played a key role in Juventus being within touching distance of reaching the Champions League knockout phase, and they are primed to pounce.’

The report adds: