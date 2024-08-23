Man City eye double deal for two ‘problem’ players at Barcelona as Newcastle star is ruled out

Ronald Araujo, Pedri and Bruno Guimaraes have all been linked to Man City.

Man City have two Barcelona players in their sights as they hope to improve their squad before deadline day, according to reports.

The Citizens will struggle to improve on their last few seasons after Pep Guardiola’s side followed up winning the Treble in 2022/23 by achieving their fourth consecutive Premier League title in 2023/24.

Man City’s summer has been dominated by headlines surrounding their 115 charges over alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial fair play rules, their APT case against the governing body and speculation that Guardiola could leave.

The Catalan has one year remaining on his deal at the Etihad Stadium and has been linked with the England manager’s job, while there are reports Man City have given him a Christmas deadline to decide his next steps.

That led to rumours that some high-profile names could leave the club this summer, which hasn’t really been the case, while Ilkay Gundogan has even re-joined from Barcelona.

And now reports in Spain claim that Guardiola could be about to raid his former club Barcelona for two players with Man City interested in Pedri and Ronald Araujo.

It is claimed that the two players, who have had ‘problems’ at the Camp Nou, have been ‘recommended’ by Guardiola to the Man City recruitment team.

The two Barcelona ‘heavyweights’ are said to be in Guardiola’s ‘transfer portfolio’ and Araujo is ‘one of the names on City ‘s agenda’.

Due to an injury he picked up in the Copa America, Araujo will not play again until January, but he has ‘become an interesting piece for several teams due to his potential and value in the market’.

Interest from Man City ‘has not disappeared’ despite his injury and Guardiola’s side are ‘keeping an eye’ on Araujo and his Barcelona team-mate Pedri.

The Citizens ‘could try to sign him [Araujo] at a low cost next summer’ while Pedri – who has also had his injury problems – is ‘on their radar’ after his ‘lack of impact under Hansi Flick has increased doubts about his future’.

The report adds: ‘City are assessing Pedri ‘s situation closely, knowing that if the midfielder is in top form and continues to play a less prominent role in the team, they could make a move for him next summer.’

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has been heavily linked with a move to Man City this summer but the speculation has gone quiet in recent weeks because of the Magpies’ huge asking price.

The Brazil international has told Newcastle that he is happy to remain at the club and former Everton CEO Keith Wyness can’t see him leaving this summer.

Wyness told Football Insider: “I don’t think Guimaraes will be coming to City this summer. He’ll stay at Newcastle past the deadline.

“But Pep hasn’t exactly got a threadbare squad. They’re doing alright, to say the least. City are very clever. There may well be one or two to come in and they’ll have done their homework.

“There’s still time to get these deals done and we’ll see what they do. Even if they don’t bring anyone else in, they’re not doing too badly at all.”