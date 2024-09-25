Man City plot £175m double Liverpool target swoop as they ‘turn La Liga upside down’ for Rodri replacement

Pep Guardiola reportedly wants to sign both Martin Zubimendi and Florian Wirtz.

Premier League champions Man City will attempt to sign Liverpool target Martin Zubimendi in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Man City revealed on Wednesday morning that Rodri has suffered ligament damage to his right knee, although the full extent of the injury remains unclear.

The midfielder has been in Spain this week consulting specialists after limping off during the first half of City’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sunday.

A statement on mancity.com read: “Manchester City can confirm that Rodri has suffered a ligament injury to his right knee.

“The injury was sustained during the first half of this weekend’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League.

“The midfielder travelled to Spain to seek specialist consultation this week, following initial tests in Manchester.

“Assessment remains ongoing to ascertain the full extent of the injury and expected prognosis.

“Everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery and mancity.com will bring you regular updates regarding his rehabilitation.”

While no timeframe has been given for a likely return, there have been reports claiming Rodri could miss the rest of the reason.

The news is a severe blow to Man City’s hopes of winning the Premier League title for a record fifth season in succession.

Man City have not lost any of the last 48 Premier League games in which Rodri has featured. His only defeat last term in any competition was the FA Cup final loss to Man United in May.

And now, according to reports in Spain, they are already looking for his replacement in January with Man City boss Pep Guardiola ready to ‘turn La Liga upside down’ to sign Real Sociedad’s Zubimendi.

It is claimed that Man City have ‘prepared a budget of between 100 and 120 million pounds to find a reliable replacement’ but the Citizens are unlikely to have to spend that much to sign Zubimendi with Liverpool reportedly agreeing to meet his €60m release clause.

Man City ‘do not want to leave any stone unturned and are willing to do whatever it takes to remain one of the most dominant teams on the continent’ and ‘everything points to Pep Guardiola doing everything possible to bring Zubimendi to Manchester’.

Looking even further ahead, Guardiola is planning a €150m move for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz in case Kevin de Bruyne or Bernardo Silva choose to leave next summer.

The same source in Spain claims that Wirtz would be a ‘historic signing’ for Man City and Guardiola sees a move for the Germany international as ‘a top-notch strategic move’ to keep the Citizens on top in the Premier League and Europe.

A transfer would be ‘a move for the brave’ and Man City ‘known for not sparing any expense when it comes to reinforcing their squad, could be the first to make the move and break the market’.

If Man City complete deals for Wirtz and Zubimendi it would likely set them back a staggering €210m (£175m).