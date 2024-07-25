Man City star ‘was affected by praise’ for team-mate and now ‘wants’ to leave in ‘massive’ deal

Man City goalkeeper Ederson ‘was affected by praise’ for team-mate Stefan Ortega and could now leave the Eithad Stadium this summer, according to reports.

The Citizens face losing the Brazil international this summer with strong interest in the 30-year-old from the Saudi Pro League.

Football Insider have claimed that Ederson has been offered a ‘massive’ deal to move to Saudi Arabia and a ‘transfer is now a live possibility’ for the Brazilian.

It is understood that Man City and Pep Guardiola ‘are keen on keeping Ederson at the club and are set to offer him an extension to remain at the Premier League champions.’

But Guardiola hinted earlier this week that Ederson leaving is a possibility with the Man City boss waiting to “see what happens” this summer.

Guardiola told a press conference: “I don’t know – he has to see maybe now other options. Of course I’d like him to stay. Depends now the clubs. I don’t know the situation, no contact in the last days. A question of training and being with us until the transfer window finishes and we see what happens.

“He’s been the keeper for the team that has incredible success the last seven or eight years. We have an incredible three keepers, especially the two who play regularly. A really important position in the team. Really good team [of keepers]. We will see until the last day of the transfer window when anything can happen. Not just Ederson but many players.”

Man City are asking for around £50m for one of the best goalkeepers in the world with Ederson’s contract running out in the summer of 2026.

The Athletic have written a piece titled: ‘Why are Manchester City willing to sell Ederson and why does he want to go?’. And have brought reasons for Man City’s relatively low asking price, they wrote:

‘You might wonder why City, since they were so desperate to keep him, would not just demand twice that fee. The issue here, though, is that Ederson does want to go and the club recognise that. While they do not want it to happen, they do not want to price a player who wants to leave out of a transfer, but they do not want him to go cheaply (say for less than £30million) either.’

The report also reveals that Ederson was impacted by praise for Man City team-mate Ortega, who played 18 times in all competitions last season for Guardiola’s side.

The Athletic added: