Man City star ‘asks to leave’ as Guardiola lines up £129m double deal to end window in style

Man City goalkeeper Ederson has told Pep Guardiola that he wants to leave this summer but the Citizens have some big transfer plans, according to reports.

The Citizens have already made six new signings this summer with Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri, James Trafford, Marcus Bettinelli and Sverre Nypan all joining.

Man City are keen to bring in more new faces as Pep Guardiola looks to put a disappointing 2024/25 campaign behind him, which saw them finish third in the Premier League and trophyless.

The Citizens have already agreed to allow Jack Grealish to join Everton on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy at the end of the season, while Savinho is the subject of interest from Tottenham.

Kevin de Bruyne, Kyle Walker, Maximo Perrone and Yan Couto also departed permanently earlier this summer and now Ederson could follow soon.

TBR Football claim that the Brazilian ‘has confirmed to Manchester City he wants to join Galatasaray’ this summer with Ederson only having one year left on his contract.

The report adds: ‘City have thus far been strong in their stance over Ederson that they would ideally like to keep the Brazilian.

‘City and Ederson had been due to hold contract talks earlier in the year, but those were called off and since then the Brazilian has been open to offers and terms have been agreed with Galatasaray – as we have revealed.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano brought an update on Friday about Man City’s interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “When we mention Man City for the departure of McAtee, we have to mention Gianluigi Donnarumma again.

“I can tell you that, after the quotes of the agent and after the relationship broke down with Paris Saint-Germain, Donaruma maintains his position – he will try to leave now rather than waiting for 2026 and make a move on a free.

“Donnarumma is very open to making his move to Man City and the first contacts between his camp and Man City were very positive.

“As I always told you, the deal depends on if Ederson goes to Galatasaray or not. There is a negotiation ongoing between Ederson and Galatasaray on personal terms, and Man City are waiting to see how much Galatasaray will put this final offer on the table.

“That’s the first point. The second point is obviously the price, with Man City still working on that after contact was made on Monday with PSG.”

Romano added: “Donnarumma is opening doors to Man City, he’s keen on the move and he has received very good feedback from Pep Guardiola. Pep really appreciates Donnarumma.

“What happens there with Chelsea? Nothing at all. Forget about Chelsea for Donnarumma. What about Manchester United? At the moment, there are still no active talks between Man Utd and Donnarumma.

“Man Utd are focused on different things and if they activate the Donnarumma option, I will let you know.”

And now Spanish website Fichajes claims that Man City are ‘willing to break into the summer transfer window with a €150 million (£129m) investment to sign Rodrygo and Gianluigi Donnarumma’.

Man City are ‘preparing a €100 million offer, with €80 million fixed and €20 million in variables’ for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo and they are ‘waiting to sell Savinho to go all out for the Brazilian winger and have just rejected a 70 million euro offer from Tottenham for him’.

Their ‘second major target’ once Ederson is sold is Donnarumma and Paris Saint-Germain have ‘valued him at €50 million’ after leaving him out of their squad for the European Super Cup final against Tottenham.

