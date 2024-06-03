Man City choose Ederson replacement as move ‘could send’ Everton star to AC Milan

Ederson could be replaced by Mike Maignan in the summer.

Man City will make a move for AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan if Ederson leaves the Etihad Stadium this summer, according to reports.

The Citizens won their fourth consecutive Premier League title last month as Pep Guardiola continued his incredible period of success in Manchester.

There is uncertainty over whether Guardiola will stay beyond 2025 with the Man City boss admitting recently that he is “closer to leaving than staying”.

That has led to rumours that some of his current stars could look to move on for a new challenge with Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva among the players who have been linked with transfers away from Man City.

Ederson is also the subject of speculation with the Brazilian attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League in a potential big-money transfer over the summer.

And The Sun insists that Man City ‘will move’ for AC Milan’s Maignan ‘if Ederson leaves’ in the next transfer window with ‘Guardiola’s transfer team are covering themselves in case the Saudi Arabian cash comes for their Brazilian No 1’.

Maignan is their ‘top target to fill that potential king-sized hole in their side for next season and beyond’ with the AC Milan goalkeeper on top form for the Serie A side and France this term.

For Milan that ‘could mean a Premier League raid of their own’ with Everton stopper Jordan Pickford ‘in their sights and could be available as the Toffees deal with their financial issues.’

On Ederson, the report adds: ‘City are not looking to sell and Ederson has two years left on his contract. But if a huge offer above his value comes in then the Etihad club would certainly look at it.’

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has been following the speculation surrounding Ederson’s future at Man City, as well as a potential move for Maignan, and he’s revealed what he’s heard about a potential deal.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “As I recently revealed, there are chances for Ederson to leave Manchester City this summer, so it’s normal to now see goalkeepers being linked with the Premier League champions.

“However, despite links with AC Milan’s Mike Maignan, I have no info yet on a new Manchester City goalkeeper, also because it will depend on what Ederson wants to do. At the moment it’s too early to say. Many goalkeepers will be linked with Man City now, but I don’t have anything confirmed yet.”