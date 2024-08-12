Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer have discussed the prospect of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola becoming England’s next permanent manager.

Guardiola‘s long-term future is in doubt as his current Man City contract is due to expire at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

The respected former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss is regarded as one of the best managers in Premier League history as he has dominated English football since taking over at the Etihad.

The 53-year-old helped Man City win their first Champions League in 2023 and they have the Premier League title for four consecutive seasons.

With it being suggested that this could be Guardiola’s final season at Man City, a report earlier this summer claimed club chiefs have already ‘chosen’ his replacement.

As Guardiola has achieved everything in club management, it has been suggested that he could turn to international football next and he’s among the favourites to be England’s next permanent manager following Gareth Southgate’s decision to step down.

Lee Carsley has been made England’s interim manager, but it remains to be seen whether he will be given the job permanently.

Earlier this month, Guardiola addressed reports linking him with the England job, admitting he has “a lot of options”.

“I have to decide what I want to do with my life,” Guardiola admitted.

READ: Pep Guardiola for England? Six potential post-Man City moves ranked from least to most likely



“Do I want to carry on here, take a break or manage a national team?

“There are a lot of options. I’m fully excited for this season because I see things I like. It’s a new challenge and we can break our own record. I’m looking forward to all coming back together and seeing how we behave every day.”

In response to this interview, Lineker and Shearer have addressed the “rumours” linking Guardiola with the England job.

“I did see an interview a few days ago with Pep Guardiola where he was asked in a press conference if he would be interested in England. And you know, mostly people put that away, but he certainly didn’t,” Lineker said on the latest episode of The Rest is Football.

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal win Premier League title as impressive Man Utd avoid ‘risk’ against trophy-hoarding City

👉 Manchester City transfer cheat code: Man Utd among those fleeced for £254m during Pep reign

👉 Owen tips Man City to finish below Aston Villa thanks to FFP and Guardiola in top four prediction

“And it made me think the way he was talking; I thought he actually might be interested in this job. And the fact that they’ve appointed (Lee) Carsley as an interim coach and the fact Pep’s contract ends at the end of the season… However, I’m maybe having a little bit of wishful thinking here!”

In response, fellow co-host Alan Shearer responded: “There are a few people or a couple of people that have actually said that to me, but I don’t know, maybe it’s just a rumour.

“But hey, you never know, which is why I think it’s a wise decision for them to give it to Carsley and just take their time and see what happens.

“I mean, they’ve got a game in a month’s time, less? So I think it would have been really difficult to appoint someone in that short amount of time. So this gives them time to sit back and see and look at the bigger picture.”