Man City: Barcelona plan to use Nike money on Haaland splash after he makes exit ‘decision’

Barcelona plan to use their new Nike money to make a summer transfer window splash for Man City striker Erling Haaland, according to reports.

The Catalan giants have struggled to compete financially with other top European clubs in the transfer window in recent years with the La Liga side spending around €20m net in the summer and making a profit of €64m over the two 2023/24 transfer windows.

But, with a report in Mundo Deportivo last week insisting Barcelona are ‘very close to announcing an agreement with Nike to extend and improve the sponsorship and sports kit agreement’, the Catalans are hoping to be a force in the transfer market once again.

A deal with Nike is ‘verbally closed and is pending the formal signing ceremony’. The ‘current contract with Nike expires in 2028 and will be extended, as will the amount that the Barcelona club receives, which will far exceed 100 million euros’ and the La Liga club ‘will also receive a renewal bonus’.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirmed earlier this month that the Catalans will be able to reach the 1:1 rule for registering players in LaLiga for the winter transfer market.

Laporta said: “Yes [we will be able to sign players normally in January], because we plan to arrive at LaLiga’s 1:1 rule before then.

“When you say sign, we can sign players, the problem is the registration with the league. It will be easier once we reach the 1:1 rule.

“For now, though, we’re not thinking of any players because we are happy with the squad we have. But Deco and his team are working hard to analyse what’s needed medium and long-term.

“We are satisfied with what we have. Dani Olmo was the priority and we have signed him. I said we could make a big signing and that has proven true.”

MORE ON MAN CITY FROM F365

👉 Arsenal might curse Man City but it gives them a Champions League chance

👉 The Premier League new signings XI of 24/25 features Fulham pair

👉 Premier League clubs in Europe: Arsenal seek first Champions League as Aston Villa return

And reports in Spain claim the ‘coup’ that Laporta is eyeing is that of Man City superstar Haaland, who has scored 101 goals in 107 matches for the Citizens since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

Laporta ‘plans to make a splash in the next summer transfer window’ with Haaland remaining ‘the most exciting’ option to replace Robert Lewandowski.

It is understood that Barcelona and Laporta ‘will have the collaboration’ of Nike in their efforts to sign the Norway international, who ‘always said he finds very attractive’.

Barcelona ‘is the option that convinces Haaland the most if he leaves the Etihad Stadium’ with Man City potentially ‘forced’ to offload the Norwegian if they are found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

A previous report has indicated that Haaland ‘has made it clear that he is ready for a new challenge away from the Premier League’ and the ‘decision represents a real earthquake’ in the transfer market for 2025.