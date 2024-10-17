Man City: Haaland ‘asks’ Barcelona to sell one player in order to join in ‘one very clear condition’

Man City striker Erling Haaland has asked Barcelona to sell one player in order for him to join the La Liga side next summer, according to reports.

The Norway international has made a brilliant start to the new Premier League season with ten goals in seven matches for the Citizens.

His goals have helped Man City make an unbeaten start to the campaign with Pep Guardiola’s side currently one point behind leaders Liverpool.

But there is lots of uncertainty at Man City with the Premier League champions currently at the centre of a hearing into 115 charges leveled against them over alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

There has been speculation that, if found guilty, the Citizens could face a points deduction, relegation or even expulsion and that has led to rumours about the future of Guardiola and some of their players.

Haaland is one of those players who’s been linked to other clubs with the 24-year-old already winning two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and a Champions League in his first two seasons in England.

There have been rumours that Barcelona will use their new deal with sportswear giants Nike to pursue Haaland, while there has been interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

And now reports in Spain are indicating that Haaland is demanding that Robert Lewandowski leaves Barcelona before he agrees to move to the Camp Nou.

Haaland is Barcelona president Joan Laporta’s ‘big target for the summer of 2025’ and ‘the possibility of seeing him wearing the FC Barcelona shirt is closer than many think’.

But Haaland ‘has one very clear condition: if he comes to Camp Nou, he will do so to be the big star’ and ‘would not want to compete for minutes’ with Lewandowski.

The Poland legend is someone Haaland ‘respects as one of the best scorers of the last decade’ but the Norwegian is demanding that Barcelona get rid of the striker before his arrival.

Barcelona president Laporta ‘is aware that, in order to meet Haaland’s demands , he will have to negotiate the departure of Lewandowski’.

The Man City striker has made it clear that ‘he is not willing to share the spotlight with anyone’ and it will be ‘painful for a part of the fans’ to watch Lewandowski – who has scored 71 goals in 106 matches for the Catalan giants – leave.

